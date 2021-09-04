Tracking former Ohio State players not included on 53-man NFL rosters
Last Tuesday, NFL teams had to get down to their 53-man rosters in preparation to start the season. For Ohio State that meant that there were inevitably plenty of former Buckeyes left without a home. After all, when you have 75 players vying for spots on preseason camp rosters, something has to give.
And while a ton of players that used to wear scarlet and gray survived the cuts, there were plenty of others that did not. Some were eventually picked up by other NFL teams, most to practice squads, but others are now left to decide where to go from here as they hit the free agency pool.
Here is a look at every former Ohio State player that was cut before last Tuesday’s events and where they are today.
Rashod Berry | Tight End/Defensive end
New England Patriots tight end Rashod Berry steps on the field at the start of an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Detroit Lions Currently: Free agent
Raekwon McMillan | Linebacker
FOXBOROUGH, MA - JULY 28, 2021: Raekwon McMillan #46 of the New England Patriots walks onto the field during training camp at Gillette Stadium on July 28, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Status
Active Roster Left off of: New England Patriots Currently: On Reserve/Injured
John Simon | Defensive End
New England Patriots defensive end John Simon watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Tennessee Titans Currently: Free Agent
Drue Chrisman | Punter
May 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman (4) punts during NFL minicamp at Paul Brown Stadium. Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Cincinnati Bengals Currently: Signed to Bengals practice squad
Michael Jordan | Offensive Line
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Cincinnati Bengals Currently: Claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers. On active roster.
Marcus Baugh | Tight End
Sep 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Football Team tight end Marcus Baugh (85) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Pittsburgh Steelers Currently: Free Agent
J.K. Dobbins | Running Back
Baltimore Ravens' J.K. Dobbins (27) rushes during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Baltimore Ravens Currently: On Reserve/Injured
Binjimen Victor | Wide Receiver
This is a 2020 photo of Binjimen Victor of the New York Giants NFL football team. This image reflects the New York Giants active roster as of Monday, July 27, 2020, when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Baltimore Ravens Currently: Signed to practice squad of Ravens
Blake Haubeil | Kicker
Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil kicks during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Baltimore Ravens Currently: Free Agent
Devin Smith | Wide Receiver
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Jacksonville Jaguars Currently: Signed to Jaguars practice squad
Bradley Roby | Cornerback
Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby (21) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Houston Texans Currently: On Reserve/Injured
Darron Lee | Linebacker
Nov 15, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Darron Lee (52) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Jacksonville Jaguars Currently: Free Agent
Liam McCullough | Longsnapper
Dec 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes long snapper Liam McCullough (49) during the 2016 CFP semifinal against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Clemson Tigers won the game 31-0. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Las Vegas Raiders Currently: Free Agent
Noah Brown | Wide Receiver
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Dallas Cowboys Currently: Reserve/COVID-19
Johnnie Dixon | Wide Receiver
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (6) catches a touchdown pass as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Brandon Rusnak (40) defends in the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Dallas Cowboys Currently: Free Agent
Austin Mack | Wide Receiver
New York Giants wide receiver Austin Mack (81) runs a play against defensive back Dravon Askew-Henry (22) during a scrimmage at the NFL football team's training camp, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Status
Active Roster Left off of: New York Giants Currently: On Reserve/Injured
Mike Weber | Running Back
Running back Mike Weber (24) is shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Status
Active Roster Left off of: New York Giants Currently: Free Agent
Jashon Cornell | Defensive End
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Detroit Lions Currently: Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner
Jake Hausmann | Tight End
Detroit Lions tight end Jake Hausmann (40) during training camp at the team's practice facility in Allen Park, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Status
Active Roster Left off of: New York Giants Currently: Signed to Giants practice squad
Tuf Borland, Linebacker
National Team linebacker Tuf Borland of Ohio State (32) stretches during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Minnesota Vikigs Currently: Signed to Vikings practice squad
Jalyn Holmes | Defensive End
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jalyn Holmes (90) readies at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Bears defeated the Vikings 33-27. (AP Photo/David Berding)
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Minnesota Vikigs Currently: Free Agent
Michael Thomas | Wide Receiver
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 21-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Status
Active Roster Left off of: New Orleans Saints Currently: On Reserve/Injured
C.J. Saunders | Wide Receiver
Apr 13, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes Gray Team wide receiver C.J. Saunders (80) defended by Buckeyes safety Luke Donovan (35) during the second half of the annual Spring Game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Carolina Panthers Currently: Signed to Panthers practice squad
Rod Smith | Running Back
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Carolina Panthers Currently: Free Agent
Branden Bowen | Offensive Lineman
May 14, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Branden Bowen warms up during rookie minicamp at Arizona Cardinals Training Facility. Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Arizona Cardinals Currently: Free Agent
Justin Hilliard | Linebacker
May 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Justin Hilliard (58) pauses between drills at Levi's Stadium. Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Status
Active Roster Left off of: San Francisco 49ers Currently: Claimed by Giants, signed to active 53-man roster
