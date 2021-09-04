Tracking former Ohio State players not included on 53-man NFL rosters

In this article:

Last Tuesday, NFL teams had to get down to their 53-man rosters in preparation to start the season. For Ohio State that meant that there were inevitably plenty of former Buckeyes left without a home. After all, when you have 75 players vying for spots on preseason camp rosters, something has to give.

And while a ton of players that used to wear scarlet and gray survived the cuts, there were plenty of others that did not. Some were eventually picked up by other NFL teams, most to practice squads, but others are now left to decide where to go from here as they hit the free agency pool.

Here is a look at every former Ohio State player that was cut before last Tuesday’s events and where they are today.

Rashod Berry | Tight End/Defensive end

New England Patriots tight end Rashod Berry steps on the field at the start of an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Detroit Lions Currently: Free agent

Raekwon McMillan | Linebacker

Former Ohio State linebacker Raekwon McMillan out with torn ACL

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JULY 28, 2021: Raekwon McMillan #46 of the New England Patriots walks onto the field during training camp at Gillette Stadium on July 28, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Status

Active Roster Left off of: New England Patriots Currently: On Reserve/Injured

John Simon | Defensive End

Former Ohio State DE John Simon signs deal with Tennessee Titans

New England Patriots defensive end John Simon watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Tennessee Titans Currently: Free Agent

Drue Chrisman | Punter

May 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman (4) punts during NFL minicamp at Paul Brown Stadium. Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Cincinnati Bengals Currently: Signed to Bengals practice squad

Michael Jordan | Offensive Line

Michael Jordan

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Cincinnati Bengals Currently: Claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers. On active roster.

Marcus Baugh | Tight End

Former Ohio State TE Marcus Baugh signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

Sep 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Football Team tight end Marcus Baugh (85) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Pittsburgh Steelers Currently: Free Agent

J.K. Dobbins | Running Back

Baltimore Ravens' J.K. Dobbins (27) rushes during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Baltimore Ravens Currently: On Reserve/Injured

Binjimen Victor | Wide Receiver

This is a 2020 photo of Binjimen Victor of the New York Giants NFL football team. This image reflects the New York Giants active roster as of Monday, July 27, 2020, when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Baltimore Ravens Currently: Signed to practice squad of Ravens

Blake Haubeil | Kicker

Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil kicks during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Baltimore Ravens Currently: Free Agent

Devin Smith | Wide Receiver

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Jacksonville Jaguars Currently: Signed to Jaguars practice squad

Bradley Roby | Cornerback

Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby (21) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Houston Texans Currently: On Reserve/Injured

Darron Lee | Linebacker

Former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee signs with Las Vegas Raiders

Nov 15, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Darron Lee (52) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Jacksonville Jaguars Currently: Free Agent

Liam McCullough | Longsnapper

Steelers sign former Ohio State long snapper Liam McCullough

Dec 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes long snapper Liam McCullough (49) during the 2016 CFP semifinal against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Clemson Tigers won the game 31-0. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Las Vegas Raiders Currently: Free Agent

Noah Brown | Wide Receiver

Noah Brown

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Dallas Cowboys Currently: Reserve/COVID-19

Johnnie Dixon | Wide Receiver

WATCH: Johnnie Dixon outduels defender for touchdown catch with Dallas

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (6) catches a touchdown pass as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Brandon Rusnak (40) defends in the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Dallas Cowboys Currently: Free Agent

Austin Mack | Wide Receiver

Giants sign former Ohio State receiver Austin Mack from practice squad

New York Giants wide receiver Austin Mack (81) runs a play against defensive back Dravon Askew-Henry (22) during a scrimmage at the NFL football team's training camp, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Status

Active Roster Left off of: New York Giants Currently: On Reserve/Injured

Mike Weber | Running Back

Former Ohio State RB Mike Weber released by Green Bay Packers

Running back Mike Weber (24) is shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: New York Giants Currently: Free Agent

Jashon Cornell | Defensive End

Jashon Cornell

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Detroit Lions Currently: Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner

Jake Hausmann | Tight End

Former Ohio State TE Jake Hausmann claimed by NY Giants off waivers

Detroit Lions tight end Jake Hausmann (40) during training camp at the team's practice facility in Allen Park, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: New York Giants Currently: Signed to Giants practice squad

Tuf Borland, Linebacker

Ohio State football 2021 NFL draft player breakdown: LB Tuf Borland

National Team linebacker Tuf Borland of Ohio State (32) stretches during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Minnesota Vikigs Currently: Signed to Vikings practice squad

Jalyn Holmes | Defensive End

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jalyn Holmes (90) readies at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Bears defeated the Vikings 33-27. (AP Photo/David Berding)

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Minnesota Vikigs Currently: Free Agent

Michael Thomas | Wide Receiver

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 21-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Status

Active Roster Left off of: New Orleans Saints Currently: On Reserve/Injured

C.J. Saunders | Wide Receiver

Former Ohio State receiver C.J. Saunders signs with Carolina Panthers

Apr 13, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes Gray Team wide receiver C.J. Saunders (80) defended by Buckeyes safety Luke Donovan (35) during the second half of the annual Spring Game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Carolina Panthers Currently: Signed to Panthers practice squad

Rod Smith | Running Back

Former Ohio State RB Rod Smith signed by the Carolina Panthers

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Carolina Panthers Currently: Free Agent

Branden Bowen | Offensive Lineman

May 14, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Branden Bowen warms up during rookie minicamp at Arizona Cardinals Training Facility. Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Arizona Cardinals Currently: Free Agent

Justin Hilliard | Linebacker

May 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Justin Hilliard (58) pauses between drills at Levi's Stadium. Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Status

