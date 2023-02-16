Tracking all former Lions now playing in the XFL
The new season the XFL kicks off this weekend. Fans tuning into the spring football league will recognize many of the names, including several former Lions.
There are ex-Lions dotting the rosters of the eight XFL teams. Many were only in Detroit for a quick stop, be it a training camp or draft pick or practice squad stint. But they still earned recognition as Detroit Lions at some point.
Here are the players in the XFL with Lions ties.
TE Alize Mack - San Antonio Brahmas
Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) in action against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
DE Bruce Hector - Arlington Renegades
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) warms-up with defensive end Bruce Hector (76) before the preseason game Friday, Aug, 13, 2021 against Buffalo Bills at Ford Field in Detroit.
QB Kyle Sloter - Arlington Renegades
Dec 15, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Kyle Sloter (1) looks on from the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
TE Nate Becker - Renegades
Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Nate Becker (84) runs with the ball after a catch against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
CB Shakur Brown - Renegades
Michigan State cornerback Shakur Brown returns an interception against Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey during the first half at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Msu
CB Crevon LeBlanc - Renegades
DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 28: Cre’von LeBlanc #34 of the Detroit Lions warms up prior to their game against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field on October 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
TE Isaac Nauta - Renegades (injured reserve)
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) tackles Detroit Lions tight end Isaac Nauta (89) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. The Detroit Lions won 23-22. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
QB Jordan Ta'amu - DC Defenders
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
DT Caraun Reid - Defenders
Aug 9, 2014; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions defensive tackle Caraun Reid (97) during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field. Detroit won 13-12. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
WR Chad Hansen - Defenders
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chad Hansen (82) during training camp at the team’s practice facility in Allen Park, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
DT Gabe Wright - Defenders
Sep 1, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions defensive tackle Gabe Wright (90) points to his left during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field. Lions win 31-0. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
LB Tavante Beckett - Houston Roughnecks
Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett plays during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
CB Alexander Myres - Roughnecks
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs over Detroit Lions cornerback Alex Myres (43) after slamming him to the turf during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
Gw44261
CB Dee Virgin - Orlando Guardians (injured reserve)
DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 28: Dee Virgin #30 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after his tackle against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 28, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
QB Steven Montez - Seattle Sea Dragons
Detroit Lions quarterback Steven Montez (19) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
TE Charlie Taumoepeau - Sea Dragons
Detroit Lions tight end Charlie Taumoepeau (43) runs a drill during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
S Alijah Holder - Sea Dragons
Detroit Lions safety Alijah Holder runs a drill at the Lions NFL football camp practice, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Allen Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
K Dominik Eberle - Sea Dragons
Oct 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions place kicker Dominik Eberle (17) gets ready for an onside kick late in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
WR Geronimo Allison - Vegas Vipers
Detroit Lions wide receiver Geronimo Allison (18) runs against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of a preseason game at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.