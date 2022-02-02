Tracking Florida football’s 2022 national signing day

National signing day is finally here, and Billy Napier has positioned Florida to land a ton of elite recruits. There are at least six committed that plan on signing Wednesday, but the Gators are in play for at least another half dozen prospects.

There are several signings and announcements to follow during this time, and Gators Wire has got you covered. Each of the new additions will be added below and updated throughout national signing day.

The Gators came into the day with nine signees from the early period. Napier is expected to speak at a press conference at 3:45 p.m. EST to discuss the 2022 class.

EDGE Jack Pyburn - Jacksonville, Florida

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 38 EDGE, No. 69 FL)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 34 SDE, No. 55 FL)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 49 DE, No. 96 FL)

On3: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 72 EDGE, No. 121 FL)

Florida got into the race for three-star edge rusher Jack Pyburn, but it didn’t take long for him to warm up to the idea of playing in orange and blue next season. He originally had a top two of Auburn and Miami. Napier offered him on a visit last weekend and Pyburn committed on Tuesday. On the official announcement, he is listed as an outside linebacker, so expect him to start at that position with room to move around.

Pyburn is a violent player (in the best way possible), and Florida is his dream school. He made things official by Wednesday by becoming the first in the class to sign on national signing day.

S Miguel Mitchell - Oxford, Alabama

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 121 ATH, No. 62 AL)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐ (N/A)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 33 S, No. 21 AL)

On3: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 48 S, No. 22 AL)

Miguel Mitchell is the third safety to join Billy Napier’s transition class behind Kamari Wilson and Devin Moore. The three-star Alabama recruit was an early commit to Vanderbilt, but Napier liked him from his time recruiting at Louisiana. Mitchell committed to the Gators right after an official visit over the weekend of Jan. 14.

RB Trevor Etienne - Jennings, LA

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐(No. 46 RB, No. 23 LA)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 90 Natl., No. 2 RB, No. 9 LA)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 198 Natl., No. 16 RB, No. 12 LA)

On3:⭐⭐⭐(No. 59 RB, No. 34 LA)

Signing time: 9:30 a.m. EST

Trevor Etienne became Florida’s highest-rated offensive commit when he announced his decision to join the Gators at the All-American Bowl. His brother, Travis, plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and being close to family seemed to help get Trevor to Gainesville.

With Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis moving on from the program, Napier has found two nice replacements in Etienne and Louisiana transfer Montrell Johnson.

IOL Jalen Farmer - Covington, Georgia

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 35 IOL, No. 78 GA)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 29 OG, No. 46 GA)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 17 OG, No. 52 GA)

On3: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 77 IOL, No. 101 GA)

Signing time: 9:00 a.m. EST

Jalen Farmer was the only commit that didn’t sign with Florida during the early period. Alabama and Kentucky took a swing at the three-star interior offensive lineman, but he’s expected to stick with the Gators at his 9 a.m. EST signing.

TE Hayden Hansen - Weatherford, Texas

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 126 TE, No. 263 TX)

Rivals: ⭐⭐ (N/A)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 48 TE-Y, No. 242 TX)

On3: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 85 TE, No. 200 TX)

Signing time: 9:30 a.m. EST

Hayden Hansen is another recruit Napier was familiar with before coming to Florida. In fact, Hansen was committed to the Ragin’ Cajuns before de-committing and flipping to the Gators. He’s the only tight end in the class right now.

DL Andrew Savaiinaea - Graham, Washington

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 72 DL, No. 14 WA)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 52 SDE)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 62 DL, No. 15 WA)

On3: N/A

Signing time: 11:45 a.m. EST

Andrew Savaiinaea is expected to be an edge rusher for the Gators and is the third defensive lineman Napier has brought in as part of the 2022 class. He played some tight end in high school too, but the Gators like him more on defense.

QB Max Brown - Tulsa, Oklahoma

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 35 QB, No. 12 OK)

Rivals: ⭐⭐ (N/A)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 30 QB, No. 18 OK)

On3: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 21 QB, No. 12 OK)

Signing time: 2:00 p.m. EST

Florida lost out on Nick Evers to Oklahoma when the coaching changes took place, but Napier has found his quarterback for the class of 2022. Three-star Max Brown flipped from Central Michigan after a late visit to the Swamp impressed him.

In 2021, Brown threw for over 4,000 yards and 61 touchdowns. There are questions about his arm strength, but there’s time for him to develop behind Anthony Richardson and Jack Miller.

Targets to keep an eye on

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ LB Harold Perkins – 4:30 p.m. EST

⭐⭐⭐⭐ DL Caden Story – 10:30 a.m. EST

⭐⭐⭐⭐ RB Trevonte’ Citizen – 12:00 p.m. EST

⭐⭐⭐⭐ WR Caleb Douglas 2:20 p.m. EST

⭐⭐⭐⭐ S Jacoby Mathews – 4:30 p.m. EST

⭐⭐⭐⭐ TE Danny Lewis – 2:00 p.m. EST

⭐⭐⭐ OL Matthew McCoy 3:15 p.m. EST

