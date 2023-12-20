Tracking Florida’s class of 2024 early signing period additions

The early signing period for the class of 2024 kicked off on Wednesday and Gator Nation has prepped itself for a big day.

Nineteen players under verbal commitment are set to sign their national letters of intent to the University of Florida, and a few surprises could be in store. Flips going both ways are expected, but Florida appears primed to sign a top-10 class when all is said and done.

The signing period lasts until Friday. Most of the nation’s top players will be locked in by the end of the day, but there is another signing period in February.

Here’s a look at which class of 2024 players signed with Florida during the early signing period.

SIGNED: 4-star LB Myles Graham — F. W. Buchholz (Gainesville, Florida)

"Determination, discipline, and grit! A player and person that will put his everything into this University to take us to the top." Welcome home to our first commit of the '24 class, @MylesGraham2_!#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/QWFj3I1KtP — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

On3 Industry Ranking:⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 61 overall, No. 5 LB)

247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 51 overall, No. 5 LB)

Legacy commit and four-star linebacker Myles Graham was the first Gator to sign, which is only fitting considering he was the first player to commit to Billy Napier from the class.

The son of former Florida running back Earnest Graham, Myles is already familiar with the Gainesville area after playing at nearby Buchholz High. He’s a consensus four-star linebacker who earned a fifth star from Rivals.

SIGNED: 4-star TE Amir Jackson — Portal (Georgia)

“Humble and Competitive. Excited to get to Gainesville to show what I can do.” Welcome to The Swamp, @its_Amirjackson!#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/2xS2YlzbPg — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

On3 Industry Ranking:⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 89 overall, No. 8 TE)

247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 87 overall, No. 8 TE)

Portal tight end Amir Jackson was the second recruit to sign with Florida during the early period. Billy Napier loves his tight ends, and Jackson gives the Gators a clear pass-catching option beyond Keon Zipperer and Arlis Boardingham in 2023.

Jackson should make more of an impact in Year 2. He’s signing early but should enroll during the summer. As a senior, Jackson reeled in 44 catches for 727 yards and 12 touchdowns.

JUCO SIGNING: DL Brien Taylor — Blinn College (Texas)

“The Florida Gators are getting somebody who’s HUNGRY and who’s gonna leave it all out on the field. Gators vs. Everybody.” Welcome to The Swamp, @BDTJ13!#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/PAvbMKqtnR — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

Junior college standout Brien Taylor committed to Florida over Auburn, Georgia and Miami despite the Gators not having a defensive line coach. He’s considered the third-best edge rusher from the JUCO level by On3 and finished 2023 with 39 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss.

At 6-foot-6-inches and 270 pounds, Taylor has the size to succeed in the SEC. He expects to step into a leadership role quickly.

SIGNED: 3-star OL Noel Portnjagin — Schwäbisch Hall, Germany

“Florida bekommt einen Mann, der 110% auf und neben dem Feld geben wird. Macht euch keine Sorgen Gator Nation, Ich bin hier um zu DOMINIEREN!” Welcome to The Swamp, @74_noel_!#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/d3E0Q3QUc2 — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

On3 Industry Ranking:⭐⭐⭐ (No. 1,082 overall, No. 67 OT)

247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 1,015 overall, No. 78 IOL)

Next up is international high school recruit Noel Portnjagin, who committed to Florida over Auburn and South Carolina back in June.

His three-star status and 1,000-plus overall ranking might seem low, but it is likely due to his international status. When Billy Napier got to Florida, he talked about trusting his staff’s evaluations more than the star ratings.

Portnjagin is the perfect case study. If he ends up being a productive member of the line at any point, it’s a win for Napier and Co.

4-star WR Jerrae Hawkins — IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida via Wheeling, West Virginia)

“Full speed every snap. Playmaker. Work to be the best teammate and player I can be.” Welcome to The Swamp, @Tankk_1k!#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/9acMC1tBGj — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

On3 Industry Ranking:⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 247 overall, No. 45 WR)

247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 267 overall, No. 44 WR)

Another IMG Academy alumnus is headed to The Swamp. Four-star wide receiver Jerrae Hawkins signed his national letter of intent just after 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Hawkins possesses elite speed, earning him several podium finishes in track and field. He could also run for the Gators track team at some point. Hawkins picked Florida over Penn State after an official visit to UF in June. He’s remained loyal and is an expected early enrollee.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire