Tracking Florida’s big recruiting weekend ahead of the early signing period

The Florida Gators are hosting a ton of official visitors over what will be the final big recruiting weekend ahead of the 2023 cycle’s early signing period.

UF’s selection to the Las Vegas Bowl, which takes place on Dec. 17, forced Billy Napier’s staff to adjust, but the list of visitors in the Swamp this weekend is still very impressive.

Headlining it is five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola out of Massachusetts. The Gators are working hard to beat out the Miami Hurricanes for him, and he’d likely help Florida break back into the top 10 as the team’s only five-star commit in the cycle. Getting the last word could be crucial in his decision.

The Gators are also looking to flip a few players as well, and a late official visit could help push them to make the leap and bolster an already powerful class. Plenty of commits are in town too to help recruit and take their own official visits.

Here’s a look at every recruiting target that’s checked in from the Swamp over the weekend.

5-star OL Samson Okunlola

4-star UCF DT commit John Walker

John Walker has checked in for his Florida OV. An alligator head made out of sheets. That’s creative. pic.twitter.com/tYxG4IDowr — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) December 9, 2022

4-star Stanford TE commit Jaden Platt

4-star RB Mark Fletcher

Story continues

I’m here 🐊! — MarkFletcherjr (@fletcherjr_mark) December 9, 2022

Louisville DL trasnfer Caleb Banks

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmAB41vON4A/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

4-star CB commit Sharif Denson

4-star CB commit Ja'Keem Jackson

4⭐️ CB commit Jakeem Jackson has made it to UF for his visit this weekend⬇️ via his Instagram pic.twitter.com/k5lpyQUGpo — Brandon Cliff🐊 (@gatorblu3) December 9, 2022

Others confirmed in town

3/4-star OT [autotag]Caden Jones[/autotag]

4-star LB commit [autotag]Jaden Robinson[/autotag]

4-star commit [autotag]Dijon Johnson[/autotag]

4-star commit [autotag]Gavin Hill[/autotag]

Read more

[lawrence-related id=97725,97715,97717,97711,97712]

[listicle id=97728]

[listicle id=97666]

[listicle id=97685]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire