Tracking Florida’s 2023 early signing period activity

The calendar might still read 2022, but the reality is that many of the top recruits in the class of 2023 are signing early and Dec. 21 marks the start of the early signing period. Florida is expected to bring in a strong class in Billy Napier’s first full cycle as head coach, but nothing is ever set in stone until the pen hits the paper.

The February signing date could bring in more names, but the core of the class is signing early and Gators Wire is keeping track of every move the team makes. There usually are some surprises, and Florida is in the hunt for several uncommitted targets set to make their decisions through Friday when the period comes to a close.

Each of Florida’s commitments below is listed in order of expected ceremony start time. As players sign their national letters of intent, the list will update to reflect Florida’s most recent additions.

(SIGNED) 4-star DL/EDGE T. J. Searcy – Upson-Lee (Thomaston, Georgia)

Update: Searcy got the party going early for Florida and was the first Gators to officially sign his letter of intent. The announcement came in at 7:18 a.m. EST. He’s listed as an outside linebacker in the announcement, so expect him to play some EDGE for Florida.

[autotag]T. J. Searcy[/autotag] is signing at 10:30 a.m. EST, according to 247Sports. He shut down his commitment in early November, so there shouldn’t be any surprises here.

Searcy is a consensus four-star recruit and ranks at No. 207 overall on the 247Sports composite. The On3 consensus is a little more bullish on him, ranking Searcy at No. 180 overall and No. 22 among defensive linemen in the class.

(SIGNED) 3-star OL Bryce Lovett – Rockledge, Florida

Update: Lovett was the second official signing day of the period. The long-time Gators commit sent in his letter of intent at 7:37 a.m. EST.

Rockledge offensive tackle [autotag]Bryce Lovett[/autotag] should be the first player to sign during the early signing period. 247Sports has him listed for a 7 a.m. EST ceremony.

Lovett is a three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and On3’s measures. Rivals considers him a four-star prospect and ranks him at No. 34 among offensive tackles in the class. The 247Sports composite and On3 consensus are a bit more bearish on him ranking Lovett around the mid-600s overall regardless of position.

(SIGNED) 4-star DB Sharif Denson – Bartram Trail (Jacksonville, Florida)

Update: Denson didn’t waste any time signing despite entering the day without a set time for the decision. There was some pressure from Miami to flip, but now Denson is a Gator for good. The announcement came in at 7:47 a.m. EST and is the third signing of the class.

Bartram Trail defensive back [autotag]Sharif Denson[/autotag] is another Gators commit without a set signing time, but he’s expected to send in his letter of intent during the early signing period and enroll early.

On3 is the only recruiting service that doesn’t have Denson listed as a four-star cornerback, but that doesn’t hurt his composite rankings too badly. The 247Sports composite ranks Denson at No. 228 overall and No. 26 among cornerbacks in the class. The On3 consensus is a little more bearish on him at No. 247 nationally and No. 31 among those at his position.

(SIGNED) 4-star DB Jordan Castell – West Orange (Winter Garden, Florida)

Update: Forget about a 4:30 signing time, Castell became the fourth Gators commit to sign before the 8 a.m. mark. He joins a secondary that’s losing a good chunk of talent and was one of Florida’s most vocal recruiters leading up to this moment. Florida made the announcement at 7:56 a.m. EST.

West Orange defensive back [autotag]Jordan Castell[/autotag] will sign around 4:30 p.m. EST, according to 247Sports. Some of his teammates have indicated a 5 p.m. signing time, so there could be a slight delay here. Castell has visited the Swamp recently and seems to be locked in with the Gators, though.

He’s a four-star recruit by every measure but 247Sports’, and he still earned a four-star grade on the site’s composite rankings. He’s listed as the No. 203 overall player on the 247Sports composite and the No. 13 safety in the class of 2023.

4-star DL Gavin Hill – Buchholz (Gainesville, Florida)

Buchholz High held a ceremony on Dec. 13 to make things official, and defensive lineman [autotag]Gavin Hill[/autotag] confirmed his commitment to Florida. He’ll be sending in his letter of intent in the morning and is one of a few players not having a formal celebration on Wednesday. Consider him a lock.

Hill is a consensus four-star recruit that ranks just around the 300 mark on both the 247Sports composite (No. 308) and On3 consensus (No. 297). A local talent, Hill is a strong addition to Florida’s incoming defensive line class that ranks among the top 40 at his position.

4-star DB Dijon Johnson – Wharton (Tampa, Florida)

✍🏾 to paper tomorrow . it’s official — Dijon Johnson (@DijonJohnson13) December 20, 2022

Four-star cornerback [autotag]Dijon Johnson[/autotag] is up next with another early ceremony. He should be signing around 7:30 a.m. EST and already confirmed Dec. 21 as his signing date. Florida worked hard to flip Johnson from Ohio State over the summer and has held a commitment from him since October.

Johnson is a consensus four-star recruit that is considered a top-100 talent by both the 247Sports composite and On3 consensus. ESPN ranks him at No. 89 overall in the class of 2023. He could play either safety or cornerback for Florida and is a top-10 recruit in the class at either position.

4-star LB Jaden Robinson – Columbia (Lake City, Florida)

I will be signing tomorrow at 9am at Columbia high school🖊#gogator — Jaden Robinson (@Jaden__Robinson) December 20, 2022

Columbia linebacker [autotag]Jaden Robinson[/autotag] is set to sign with the rest of his teammates at 9 a.m. EST. He took to Twitter to confirm the schedule a day before and is the lone linebacker joining the Gators during the early signing period (barring any surprises).

Robinson flipped from South Carolina back in August and has been all Florida ever since. He’s a four-star recruit according to 247Sports and Rivals, but On3 and ESPN list him as a three-star talent. The 247Sports composite ranks him at No. 387 in the class and at No. 28 among linebackers. The On3 consensus is a bit more bearish at Nos. 406 and 39, respectively.

3-star S Bryce Thornton – Milton (Alpharetta, Georgia)

The first out-of-state recruit to sign should be Milton safety [autotag]Bryce Thornton[/autotag], who should sign around 9:30 a.m. EST. Thornton is an expected early enrollee and is considered a hard commit to Florida.

Rivals and On3 consider Thornton a four-star recruit, but 247Sports and ESPN list him as a three-star. Rivals ranks him as high as the No. 15 safety in the class, but On3 and ESPN have him at No. 29 and 32 respectively while 247Sports lists him at No. 59 positionally. The 247Sports composite places him at No. 467 overall and the On3 consensus has him at No. 444.

4-star EDGE Isiah Nixon – Lakewood (St. Petersburg, Florida)

I Will Be Signing December 21st At Lakewood High School Gym At 10:00am — Isaiah Nixon (@IsaiahNixon06) December 19, 2022

This is the first potential curveball of the early signing period. Edge rusher [autotag]Isaiah Nixon[/autotag] has been a Florida commit for six months since flipping from UCF, but he could end up with the Knights after all according to some recent reports. Nixon is signing at 10 a.m. EST and is expected to flip once again.

Nixon is a four-star recruit according to ESPN, On3 and Rivals, but 247Sports pegs him as a three-star edge rusher. He’s the only EDGE under commitment in the class currently, but that could change soon.

3-star IOL Knijeah Harris – IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)

Last day of highschool in the books, get to put pen to paper tomorrow #GoGators pic.twitter.com/J9vff4vxLK — Knijeah Harris⁷⁷ (@knijeah) December 20, 2022

IMG Academy interior offensive lineman [autotag]Knijeah Harris[/autotag] is set to sign at 10 a.m. EST. He’s another expected early enrollee that should join the team in the spring.

Harris gets a three-star grade from every major service aside from ESPN where he’s the top-ranked interior offensive lineman in the class. The 247Sports composite sees him as the No. 29 player at the position and the On3 consensus feels he’s the No. 31 interior lineman in the 2023 cycle.

4-star CB Ja'Keem Jackson – Osceola (Kissimmee, Florida)

I will be Signing at Osceola High school December 21st ! at 11 am in the auditorium ❕Make sure you come out and support the yungen❕😎 pic.twitter.com/0o3SJvgaYF — Ja’Keem Jackson (@Roadrunnerjah) December 17, 2022

[autotag]Ja’Keem Jackson[/autotag] confirmed his signing plans on social media and is set to make things official at 11 a.m. EST. He is one of Florida’s highest-rated incoming players and is considered a top-100 prospect by both 247Sports (No. 72) and On3 (No. 91).

His composite rankings on both sites suffer from a lower national ranking on ESPN and Rivals doesn’t have an overall ranking listed for him. He’s still the No. 123 overall recruit on the 247Sports composite and the No. 138 prospect on the On3 consensus.

4-star IOL Roderick Kearney – Orange Park, Florida

Tomorrow is Early National Signing Day, and our own Roderick Kearney will be signing his Letter of Intent to the University of Florida at 11:00 AM in the Raider Dome. Make sure you come and support! ⚔️🍊 #TheRaiderWay pic.twitter.com/6vYEO1OBBE — Orange Park Football (@OPHS_FB) December 21, 2022

Orange Park interior offensive lineman [autotag]Roderick Kearney[/autotag] is set to sign at 11 a.m. EST, according to a social media post from his high school’s football program. The Gators flipped Kearney from Florida State in October and provided a major boost to UF’s incoming offensive line class. He’s listed as an offensive tackle by some services but could end up inside the tackles once in Gainesville.

Kearney is a consensus four-star recruit that ranks in the top 100 overall on both On3 (No. 70) and ESPN (No. 95). 247Sports’ No. 147 ranking hurts his composite scores, but he still sits at No. 133 on the On3 consensus.

4-star WR Andy Jean – Northwestern (Miami, Florida)

I will be signing tomorrow at Miami northwestern senior 12/21/22 at 11:00AM #Blessed #Blockoutallthenoise — iam_j80 (@1typeandy) December 20, 2022

Wide Receiver [autotag]Andy Jean[/autotag] will be signing at 11 a.m. EST on Wednesday, according to a social media post he put out Tuesday afternoon. Jean was originally a Miami commit but backed off that pledge in March. He was one of the many players Florida and UM fought it out for over the year, finally committing to the Gators in July.

The Hurricanes were considered a threat at one point, but now it’s the other member of Florida’s big three, FSU, that’s in the race. Jean will decide between the two on and is expected to stick with Florida, but there’s always some sort of drama on a national signing day.

4-star WR Aidan Mizell – Boone (Orlando, Florida)

Less than a day ✍🏽. — Aidan “Early” Mizell (@AidanMizell) December 20, 2022

Boone wide receiver [autotag]Aidan Mizell[/autotag] is not having a formal ceremony on Wednesday but is expected to sign during the morning. Mizell has been a very vocal supporter of Florida since committing, so there’s no reason to fear a flip despite the lack of fanfare.

Mizell is a consensus four-star talent and is a top-100 recruit on both the 247Sports composite (No. 94) and On3 consensus (No. 96). The Gators are losing a ton of wide receiver depth this year, so there’s plenty of opportunity for Mizell to play early.

4-star RB Treyaun Webb – Trinity Christian (Jacksonville, Florida)

Oh don’t mind us, we’re over here counting down 🗓️ … 19 Days Left 🎉 #GoGators #GoingAwayParty 🐊 pic.twitter.com/T4zqT9tPxN — LaCelia Alberta (@laceliaalberta) December 20, 2022

Running back [autotag]Treyaun Webb[/autotag] is another morning commitment without a scheduled time or ceremony. He’s been a heavy recruiter for the Gators for months, so there’s no reason to expect any shenanigans with him either. He should be signed by the afternoon.

Webb should be Florida’s only running back in the class. He’s a four-star recruit by everyone’s measure but On3 and is ranked No. 300 on the 247Sports composite.

4-star ATH/WR Eugene Wilson III – Gaither (Tampa, Florida)

Gaither wide receiver [autotag]Eugene Wilson III[/autotag] will sign at 1 p.m. EST to start off the afternoon signings. Although he has confirmed his intentions to sign early, Wilson isn’t expected to enroll early at UF.

Although he’s a consensus four-star recruit, Wilson is ranked considerably higher by On3 compared to other services. On3’s standalone rankings have him at No. 31 overall in the class and No. 5 among receivers. 247Sports and ESPN both have him outside the top 100, though, and Rivals doesn’t even give him a national ranking.

4-star ATH Aaron Gates – Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg, Georgia)

🏈🏈TRINITY FOOTBALL🏈🏈 Wednesday, Dec 21st…

Early Signing Day Celebration at 5:00pm in the Student Center at Trinity Christian‼️ ▶️Aaron Gates to Florida❗️

➡️Ethan McDowell to Miami-Ohio❗️

➡️Shawn Braxton to Davidson❗️

➡️Ryan Earl to Furman❗️ COME CELEBRATE WITH US‼️ pic.twitter.com/hy3hWdYqAM — Trinity Christian School Football (@football_tcs) December 20, 2022

Florida’s longest-standing commitment belongs to Trinity Christian athlete [autotag]Aaron Gates[/autotag], who was the lone recruit to stick with Florida through the coaching change. He’ll sign alongside his teammates at 5 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

Gates will likely play defensive back for Florida, but he does have some versatility in his game. His ranking varies depending on which position he’s considered for, but the On3 consensus has him ranked at No. 351 overall and No. 30 among safeties in the class.

4-star DL Kelby Collins – Gardendale, Alabama

Any media that would like to attend my signing day Wednesday my inbox is open — Kelby Collins (@kelby_collins) December 19, 2022

Florida’s highest-ranked defensive commit, [autotag]Kelby Collins[/autotag], will sign at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday. He’s the last planned signing of the day but some to-be-determined ceremonies could end up coming after his event.

Collins is a consensus four-star recruit that ranks in the top 100 on both the 247Sports composite (No. 60) and On3 consensus (No. 59). He has a chance to be Florida’s most impactful addition in the cycle, especially among the defensive signees.

4-star DL Will Norman – Eastside (Camden, New Jersey)

Eastside defensive lineman W[autotag]ill Norman[/autotag] should send his letter of intent on Wednesday but no time has been given for his signing. There doesn’t appear to be any reason for fans to think Norman will end up anywhere but Florida despite the lack of a ceremony.

A consensus four-star recruit, Norman could see early playing time at Florida, but he’s not expected to be an early enrollee. The 247Sports composite has him ranked just outside the top 200 at No. 208 and at No. 31 among defensive linemen in the class of 2023.

4-star DL Kamran James – Olympia (Orlando, Florida)

Olympia defensive lineman [autotag]Kamran James[/autotag] is another recruit that is expected to sign Wednesday but has not announced a time. The staff stopped by James’ home earlier this week and he appears to be locked in with UF.

He is an expected early enrollee, so that letter of intent should come in at some point during the early signing period.

James’ rankings are strange. Rivals is the only site that pegs him as a three-star recruit as opposed to a four-star, and 247Sports (No. 98) and On3 (No. 39) each have him ranked inside the top 100 on their standalone rankings. Those wildly different assessments leads James to be ranked at No. 155 overall on the equally-weighted On3 consensus and No. 16 among defensive linemen in the class.

5-star QB Jaden Rashada – Pittsburgh, California

Quarterback [autotag]Jaden Rashada[/autotag] is the final player on our list because he doesn’t have a signing time set up just yet. After flipping from Miami in November, Rashada became the highest-profile commit in Florida’s 2023 class. Now all that’s left to do is put the pen to paper. He’s expected to sign on Wednesday.

Rashada is a five-star quarterback by 247Sports’ measure, but the other major services peg him as a four-star. When considering all the differing opinions on him, the composite rankings paint the best picture. The 247Sports composite as him at No. 56 overall and No. 7 among quarterbacks, while the On3 consensus has him at No. 65 nationally and at the same spot positionally.

Either way, Florida is getting an elite signal caller.

Uncommitted targets to sign during the early period

5-star EDGE [autotag]Qua Russaw[/autotag] – Carver (Montgomery, Alabama): Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN.

5-star DL [autotag]James Smith[/autotag] – Carver (Montgomery, Alabama): Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN.

5-star CB [autotag]Desmond Ricks[/autotag] – IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida): Dec. 22 at 5:30 p.m. EST.

4-star DL [autotag]Jordan Hall[/autotag] – Westside (Jacksonville, Florida): Dec. 22 at 2:30 p.m. EST.

