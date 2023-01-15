Tracking each Falcons interview request for DC opening

The Atlanta Falcons are looking for a new defensive coordinator, but it won’t be easy to replace someone as experienced and charismatic as Dean Pees.

During the team’s end-of-the-season press conference, head coach Arthur Smith said the Falcons would take their time to find the right coach. Thus far, the team has reportedly requested interviews with four different assistants, including former Dolphins coach Brian Flores.

Brian Flores: Steelers senior assistant

I'm told the Atlanta #Falcons have requested to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator vacancy, per league source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 15, 2023

Ryan Nielsen: Saints co-defensive coordinator

The Falcons have requested to interview Saints co-DC/D-line coach Ryan Nielsen for their defensive coordinator vacancy, per league sources. Nielsen's work in recent years with New Orleans’ defensive front is highly regarded around the league. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 14, 2023

Jerry Gray: Packers DB coach/passing game coordinator

The connection with Falcons HC Arthur Smith and Jerry Gray is deep. Gray was DB coach in Washington when Smith was a defensive quality control coach. Also the DC in Tennessee when Smith first started with the Titans. https://t.co/cAYtJnWNPT — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) January 14, 2023

Ejiro Evero: Broncos defensive coordinator (declined)

The #Falcons put in a request to interview #Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for the same job in Atlanta, per sources. Evero also is in the mix for three HC jobs (Denver, #Colts, #Texans). He's under contract as DC, so he can be blocked. But he's highly respected and will have options. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 13, 2023

