Tracking each Falcons interview request for DC opening

Matt Urben
·2 min read

The Atlanta Falcons are looking for a new defensive coordinator, but it won’t be easy to replace someone as experienced and charismatic as Dean Pees.

During the team’s end-of-the-season press conference, head coach Arthur Smith said the Falcons would take their time to find the right coach. Thus far, the team has reportedly requested interviews with four different assistants, including former Dolphins coach Brian Flores.

Stay up to date with each request using our interview tracker below.

Brian Flores: Steelers senior assistant

Ryan Nielsen: Saints co-defensive coordinator

Jerry Gray: Packers DB coach/passing game coordinator

Ejiro Evero: Broncos defensive coordinator (declined)

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

