Tracking everything White Sox, Guardians, Twins, AL Central race

The AL Central race is going down to the wire as the Guardians, White Sox and Twins push for October.

Entering Friday, four games separated first-place Cleveland and third-place Minnesota in the Central, with the second-place White Sox three games behind the Guardians.

As the White Sox and Tigers square off in Detroit for three games, the Guardians and Twins play a five-game series this weekend that has major implications for the division race.

There is no Game 163 this season, so head-to-head records will serve as the first tiebreaker. The three teams will see one another often the next few weeks, but the Guardians entered Friday holding the tiebreaker over both the Sox and Twins.

Here's all you need to know about the division race with less than three weeks left in the regular season.

Friday’s results

Tigers 3, White Sox 2

The White Sox rallied to erase a 2-0 deficit in the eighth inning on a two-run double by José Abreu and forced extra innings. The Tigers walked off on a Victor Reyes sac fly in the 10th.

Lucas Giolito (4 2/3 innings, one run) and the White Sox pitching staff held the Tigers to six hits, one of which was a solo homer. Detroit starter Matt Manning threw seven shutout innings.

Guardians 4, Twins 3

The Guardians erased a 3-0 deficit with four late runs, scoring the go-ahead tally on a two-base wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Triston McKenzie, whom Cleveland pushed back from starting Thursday against the Sox, allowed three runs in seven innings.

AL Central standings (through Friday)

1. Guardians: 77-66

2. White Sox: 74-71 (4 games back)

3. Twins: 72-71 (5 games back)

Head-to-head records (tiebreaker)

Guardians: 10-5 vs. Twins (clinched tiebreaker), 9-7 vs. White Sox

Magic number

The Guardians' magic number to clinch the division is 15.

Remaining schedules

Guardians (19 games): vs. Twins (four), at White Sox (three), at Rangers (three), vs. Rays (three), vs. Royals (six)

White Sox (17 games): at Tigers (two), vs. Guardians (three), vs. Tigers (three), at Twins (three), at Padres (three), vs. Twins (three)

Twins (19 games): at Guardians (four), at Royals (three), vs. Angels (three), vs. White Sox (three), at Tigers (three), at White Sox (three)

