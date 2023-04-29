Tracking every reported undrafted free agent signing for Seahawks

For the Seattle Seahawks, the three-day grind of the 2023 NFL draft has finally come to an end. Now comes the hard part. Seattle still has more than two dozen roster spots to fill and very little cash on hand to get it done. That means they will have to be as aggressive as ever on the undrafted free agent market.

Here’s where we will be tracking reports of undrafted free agents signing with the Seahawks.

North Dakota State TE Noah Gindorff

Former North Dakota State TE Noah Gindorff is signing with the #Seahawks, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire