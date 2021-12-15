Tracking every player landed by Florida in the early signing period

The early signing period has arrived and a number of 2022’s top recruits will come officially off the board as they sign their national letters of intent.

Of course, these signing day press conferences can come with a bit of drama. While some players are signing with the team they committed to months ago, others are revealing their final decisions with a set of hats on the table. It’s one of the biggest days in any young football player’s life and coaches get to see years of hard work get paid off with the stroke of a pen.

Florida came into the day with only seven commits, but Billy Napier‘s new staff has been working hard on filling out the class. All but one of those seven are expected to sign on Wednesday, and several highly-rated recruits have a UF hat on the decision table as well. The Gators started the day ranked 79th in the country and last in the conference in recruiting.

Gators Wire will continue to update this tracker throughout the early signing period as players continue to announce.

4-star S Devin Moore

Jon Austria/Naples Daily News

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 25 S, No. 35 FL)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 136 Natl., No. 15 S)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 50 S)

Moore had long been committed to Notre Dame but backed off that pledge after a coaching change. Florida’s own coaching change influenced him to consider the program once again, and Billy Napier and Corey Raymond landed the school’s first major flip of the early signing period.

Moore’s addition to the 2022 class has Florida up three spots to 76th in the country, but the Gators still remain at 14th in the SEC.

4-star OT/TE Tony Livingston

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 57 OT, No. 85 FL)

Story continues

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 33 OT, No. 51 FL)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 209 Natl., No. 21 OT)

Livingston committed to Florida in March and was one of the few four-star recruits to stick out the coaching change. He’s listed as an offensive tackle in most places but it appears he’ll be playing tight end for Florida. Livingston certainly didn’t move like an offensive lineman in his announcement video.

Keep checking back for more updates as the signing period continues!

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

1

1