Tracking every draft prospect the Rams have met with so far

The Los Angeles Rams don’t have a first-round pick this year – or in the following two years, for that matter – so they’ll once again need to hit on their mid-round picks in order to fill the roster with young contributors. They’ve done a good job of that under Sean McVay and Les Snead, and there’s no reason to believe that can’t continue.

Leading up to the 2021 NFL draft, the Rams have already met with a bunch of prospects. The list includes a handful of wide receivers and cornerbacks, as well as linemen on both sides of the ball.

We’ve put together a tracker to follow all of the Rams’ reported pre-draft meetings, with many more to come before the end of April.

Wisconsin-Whitewater C Quinn Meinerz

The Rams have met with Meinerz multiple times now, including a meeting with OL coach Kevin Carberry. He's certainly on their radar leading up to the draft as they search for a new center if Austin Blythe doesn't return.

Western Michigan WR/KR D'Wayne Eskridge

Eskridge is an explosive playmaker with great speed, something the Rams are looking for in the draft. He averaged 23.3 yards per catch in 2020 and also has potential as a return specialist.

Oregon CB Thomas Graham Jr.

With Troy Hill gone, the Rams are looking for a new cornerback – specifically one who can cover the slot. Graham can do that. He opted out of the 2020 season but had eight total interceptions in his previous three years.

Iowa WR/Kr Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Smith-Marsette is another speedy receiver the Rams are looking at. He caught 110 passes for 1,615 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career at Iowa, averaging 14.7 yards per catch. He's also a return specialist, returning 53 kickoffs for 1,520 yards (28.7 per return) with two touchdowns.

UCLA RB/WR Demetric Felton

Felton is a true playmaker capable of playing multiple positions. He could play running back in the NFL, but teams will try him at wide receiver, too. In college, he rushed 233 times for 1,101 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught 99 passes for 958 yards and eight touchdowns, and returned 26 kickoffs for 611 yards and a touchdown.

UCF CB Tay Gowan

Gowan opted out of the 2020 season but he played in an elite secondary at UCF, one that included Aaron Robinson and Richie Grant. Gowan played 12 games in 2019, making 31 tackles with two interceptions and eight total passes broken up.

San Diego State CB Darren Hall

Hall, a Senior Bowl participant, is another potential replacement for Hill at cornerback. In three seasons at SDSU, Hall broke up 25 passes and pulled in six interceptions. He has the size teams want at 5-foot-11 and 189 pounds with a 74.5-inch wingspan.

Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr.

The son of four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel, the Florida State product is one of the top corners in the draft. He's a target for the Rams in Round 2 after recording four interceptions and 29 total passes defensed in three seasons with the Seminoles, along with 97 tackles and one forced fumble.

Iowa DL Chauncey Golston

Michael Brockers and Morgan Fox are both gone, as is Samson Ebukam. The Rams are on the hunt for a new starting defensive end and outside linebacker, and Golston offers the versatility to play both. In college, he had 12 sacks and 27 tackles for loss.

Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz

One of the fastest players in the draft, Schwartz ran a blazing 4.26 in the 40-yard dash at Auburn's pro day. He surprisingly only averaged 11.8 yards per catch last season, though, so the hope is that he'll be even better and more of a big-play threat in the NFL.

Louisville RB Javian Hawkins

Hawkins met with scouts from the Rams and he brings a unique skill set to the running back position as a receiving threat. He won't be a feature back in the NFL, being 5-foot-9, but he could be a James White-type of player if the Rams draft him. He would be a nice complement to Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson as the No. 3 back. https://twitter.com/JustinM_NFL/status/1365095769603203074

