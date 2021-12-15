Tracking every Auburn football committ on early signing day
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
As of right now, at 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, Auburn has the 14th best recruiting class in the country and seventh in the SEC.
Auburn has signed 17 players and has one more commit who will not sign in the early signing period. Also, top target Jeffrey M’ba will not be announcing where he signed until Dec. 19th.
Here is a look at every player Auburn has signed and the one commit who has yet to sign.
Signing in February: 4-star DL Caden Story
Thankful For This Life, I Really Prayed, Small City But I Got Big Dreams Of Getting Paid 💰…
1000% Committed 🖤 #ThisForYouBrudda #LLQ 💚 pic.twitter.com/VfvZs4w7TT
— ᶜˢ⁵ 💰 (@CadenStory) August 1, 2021
247Sports Composite ranking: No. 222 overall, No. 28 DL
Hometown: Lanett, Alabama
Highschool: Lanett
Signed: 4-star LB Robert Woodyard
𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋✍️
Welcome to the Auburn Family! @RobertWoodyard2 #WarEagle | #AuburnMade pic.twitter.com/oCVR4RgbiG
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 15, 2021
247Sports Composite ranking: No. 137 overall, No. 11 LB
Hometown: Mobile, Alabama
Highschool: Williamson
Signed: 4-star CB JaDarian Rhym
Valdosta ▶️ Auburn
Welcome to the Auburn Family @JaDarianRhym2_ !#WarEagle | #AuburnMade pic.twitter.com/jPjveLf14A
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 15, 2021
247Sports Composite ranking: No. 168 overall, No. 21 CB
Hometown: Valdosta, Georgia
Highschool: Valdosta
Signed: 4-star CB Austin Ausberry
From The Boot to The Plains 🦅
Welcome to the Auburn Family @AusberryAustin !#WarEagle | #AuburnMade pic.twitter.com/FKglBpFcBL
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 15, 2021
247Sports Composite ranking: No. 177 overall, No. 22 CB
Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Highschool: University Lab
Signed: 4-star QB Holden Geriner
𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐄𝐃✍️
Welcome to the Auburn Family @holdengeriner ! #WarEagle | #AuburnMade pic.twitter.com/ne0Bdl3cAT
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 15, 2021
247Sports Composite ranking: No. 259 overall, No. 19 QB
Hometown: Savannah, Georgia
Highschool: Benedictine Military School
Signed: 4-star RB Damari Alston
It's 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥!✍️
Welcome to the Auburn Family @DamariAlston #WarEagle | #AuburnMade pic.twitter.com/ML2apDohsM
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 15, 2021
247Sports Composite ranking: No. 315 overall, No. 29 RB
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Highschool: Woodward Academy
Signed: 4-star CB Keionte Scott
𝐆𝐎𝐓 𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐆𝐔𝐘✍️
Welcome to the Auburn Family! @KeionteS #WarEagle | #AuburnMade pic.twitter.com/b1rGai2bxf
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 15, 2021
247Sports Composite ranking: No. 3 JUCO overall, No. 1 CB
Hometown: Ephraim, Tennessee
College: Snow College
Signed: 4-star athlete Omari Kelly
𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐄𝐃 ✍️
Welcome to the Auburn Family @kelly_omari !
#WarEagle | #AuburnMade pic.twitter.com/pcNe0iurPy
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 15, 2021
247Sports Composite ranking: No. 362 overall, No. 18 athlete
Hometown: Trussville, Alabama
Highschool: Hewitt-Trussville
Signed: 3-star TE Micah Riley-Ducker
Heading to The Plains✍️
Welcome to the Auburn Family @micah_r_d !
#WarEagle | #AuburnMade pic.twitter.com/9u6t2FvSYu
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 15, 2021
247Sports Composite ranking: No. 404 overall, No. 19 TE
Hometown: Bellevue, Nebraska
Highschool: Bellevue West
Signed: 3-star OT Eston Harris Jr.
No place like 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄!
Welcome to the Auburn Family! @ejHarris20 #WarEagle | #AuburnMade pic.twitter.com/lIiuuX3UqF
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 15, 2021
247Sports Composite ranking: No. 429 overall, No. 34 OT
Hometown: Auburn, Alabama
Highschool: Auburn
Signed: 3-star S Marquise Gilbert
𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋✍️
Welcome to the Auburn Family @_Rambo3k !#WarEagle | #AuburnMade pic.twitter.com/np9PAAEU9o
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 15, 2021
247Sports Composite ranking: No. 7 JUCO overall, No. 1 S
Hometown: Hutchinson, Kansas City
College: Hutchinson C.C.
Signed: 3-star WR Camden Brown
𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐄𝐃. 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐃. 𝐃𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐄𝐃. ✍️
Welcome to the Auburn Family! @CamdenBrown7 #WarEagle | #AuburnMade pic.twitter.com/BHtcTFHB9i
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 15, 2021
247Sports Composite ranking: No. 530 overall, No. 70 WR
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Highschool: St. Thomas Aquinas
Signed: 3-star WR Jay Fair
From the Lone Star State to The Plains 🦅
Welcome to the Auburn Family @_jayfair1_ ! #WarEagle | #AuburnMade pic.twitter.com/9PI39cAZge
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 15, 2021
247Sports Composite ranking: No. 575 overall, No. 77 WR
Hometown: Rockwall, Texas
Highschool: Rockwall-Heath
Signed: 3-star LB Powell Gordon
𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐘𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄 📍
Welcome to the Auburn Family! @Powellg88 #WarEagle | #AuburnMade pic.twitter.com/Ai4O3OLrPm
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 15, 2021
247Sports Composite ranking: No. 659 overall, No. 65 LB
Hometown: Auburn, Alabama
Highschool: Auburn
Signed: 3-star S Caleb Wooden
Locked in ✍️
Welcome to the Auburn Family @caleb_wooden !#WarEagle | #AuburnMade pic.twitter.com/dlwZHklaJu
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 15, 2021
247Sports Composite ranking: No. 829 overall, No. 68 S
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Highschool: Archer
Signed: 3-star DL Enyce Sledge
The Boot ▶️ The Plains
Welcome to the Auburn Family @The_RealAPE !#WarEagle | #AuburnMade pic.twitter.com/XU32fvlKja
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 15, 2021
247Sports Composite ranking: No. 131 DL
Hometown: Monroe, Louisiana
Highschool: Neville
Signed: 3-star K Alex McPherson
𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐌 🎯
Welcome to the Auburn Family @AlexMc83 !#WarEagle | #AuburnMade pic.twitter.com/QSHBnGUgSG
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 15, 2021
247Sports Composite ranking: No. 1 K
Hometown: Fort Payne, Alabama
Highschool: Fort Payne
1
1