Tracking early offseason changes for Ball State football's roster and coaching staff

Since Ball State football's season ended on Nov. 25, the program has already seen a slew of changes.

From players leaving and joining via the transfer portal to coaching staff shuffling, here are the latest updates for Ball State football (as of December 12):

Ball State football players who entered the transfer portal

TE Brady Hunt (redshirt sophomore)

Missed all of 2023 with injury, 2022 First Team All-MAC and First Team Freshman All-American

Career stats: 14 games, 46 catches, 468 yards, 5 TD's

Offers: South Carolina

TE Tanner Koziol (sophomore)

2-time All-MAC selection, 2022 Third Team Freshman All-American

Career stats: 24 games, 69 catches, 668 yards, 10 TD's

Offers: Louisville, Virginia, Illinois

More: After a disappointing 2023, what's next for Ball State football?

LB Clayton Coll (senior)

Suffered season-ending injury in first game of 2023, 2022 Second Team All-MAC

Career stats: 47 games, 259 total tackles (120 solo), 12.5 TFL's, 4 sacks, 2 INT, 7 passes defensed, 4 FF, 1 FR

LT Corey Stewart (junior)

2023 First Team All-MAC

Committed to Purdue

S Jordan Riley (junior)

2022 Third Team All-MAC

Career stats: 37 games, 167 total tackles (107 solo), 6.0 TFL's, 1 sack, 20 passes defensed, 1 FF, 1 FR, 0 INT

Offers: Kansas State, Houston, Cincinnati

RB Vaughn Pemberton (redshirt sophomore)

Missed 6 games in 2023 season because of injury

Career stats: 19 games, 58 carries for 272 yards and 1 TD, 23 catches for 163 yards and 1 TD

RB Rico Barfield (redshirt sophomore)

Career stats: 14 games, 38 carries for 128 yards and 0 TD's, 5 catches for 72 yards and 0 TD's

WR Austin Hill (redshirt sophomore)

Career stats: 22 games, 0 catches, 1 tackle

WR Dwyane Moorehead (redshirt freshman)

0 career appearances

K AJ Vinatieri (sophomore)

0 career appearances

Ball State football coaching changes

Following the 2023 season, in which the Cardinals (4-8, 3-3 MAC) during conference play ranked ninth in scoring and last in passing offense, Kevin Lynch was removed as co-offensive coordinator and play caller but will remain the program's quarterbacks coach.

Former fellow co-offensive coordinator Jared Elliott was promoted to the team's sole offensive coordinator while also remaining the tight ends coach. Elliott started as BSU's passing game coordinator and tight ends coach when he joined the program in 2022 before becoming co-OC this fall.

Defensive line coach Adam Morris also takes on an additional new role as recruiting coordinator.

Joey Hecklinski will not return as running backs coach. A search for his replacement is currently being conducted.

Mike Neu remains the team's head coach and has two years remaining on his contract.

More: Mike Neu will remain Ball State football head coach for 2024 season

Ball State football transfer additions so far

WR Trey Firestone (Purdue transfer, redshirt freshman, no stats)

DE Riley Tolsma (Hillsdale College transfer, junior, 101 total tackles, 22 TFL's and 14 sacks)

Ball State football players entering 2024 NFL Draft

LB Sidney Houston Jr. (2023 First Team All-MAC)

CB Tyler "Red" Potts

DB Damion Charity

WR Ahmad Edwards

DB Loren Strickland

DE Mikhari Sibblis

DB Aljareek Malry

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on X (platform formerly known as Twitter) @GusMartin_SP, and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Offseason changes for Ball State football's roster and coaching staff