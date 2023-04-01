Tracking the Eagles top-30 visits as the 2023 NFL draft approaches
The NFL draft is fast approaching, and the yearly influx of talent comes at a reasonable time after a mass exodus of free agents on defense.
Only a tiny percentage of this incoming class will make their mark on the league as a rookie.
With Philadelphia set to sign Jalen Hurts to a massive deal, GM Howie Roseman needs all his picks to deliver the goods immediately.
Each NFL team can meet with 30 top prospects on their draft boards.
The players you see visiting respective team facilities can help outline organizational needs or serious interests.
Philadelphia has two first-round picks, and they’ve embraced the process, bringing in a host of top names that’ll be selected up and down the draft board.
We’re tracking the visits with the draft now, just four weeks away.
Lukas Van Ness, Defensive End, Iowa
The Eagles hosted the edge rusher days after Bijan Robinson was in the building.
Van Ness logged 38 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks during the 2022 season with Iowa without starting a game.
Throughout 27 games played during the past two years with the Hawkeyes, Van Ness recorded 71 career tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 13.5 sacks.
Bijan Robinson, Running Back, Texas
Aem Ut Vs Tcu 25
Robinson’s visit shook up the city, with some wondering if Howie Roseman would make such a move.
Robinson logged 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground last season while breaking 91 tackles, and he’d bring a Marshall Faulk-style smoothness to the running back position alongside Jalen Hurts.
The Longhorns star is a dynamic three-down running back that would make the Eagles much more explosive, and he’d complement Rashaad Penny thanks to his abilities as a pass catcher.
Philadelphia wouldn’t usually take a running back at No. 10 overall.
Still, Robinson is dynamic, and the extra first-round pick for a team with Super Bowl aspirations wouldn’t be the worst move a general manager could make.
Jaquelin Roy, Defensive Tackle, LSU
Standing 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, Roy had 97 tackles, 4.0 sacks, and one forced fumble during his time in Baton Rouge.
In 2022, the massive defensive tackle had 49 tackles and 0.5 sacks as a space eater.
Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
Smith is an undersized edge rusher with an elite change of direction and burst.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Smith was on his way to a dominant Senior season before suffering a mid-season pectoral injury that cost him the rest of the year.
Smith plays with power, quickness, and explosiveness off the edge and would mesh well with former Georgia teammates Jordan Davis (DT) and Nakobe Dean (LB).
Emmanuel Forbes, DB, Mississippi State
Forbes patterns his game after Darius Slay, and he’s a big-play cornerback in his own right.
Mississippi State DB Emmanuel Forbes has these team visits coming up:
Eagles
Cowboys
Patriots
Steelers
Lions
Titans
Vikings
He said every team has reached out and at least one other visit is scheduled too.
— Jon Sokoloff (@JonSokoloff) March 28, 2023
Forbes owns the FBS record with six career pick-sixes and is a three-year starter for the Bulldogs.
The Bengals also talked to CB Emmanuel Forbes. Holds the record for must pick-6s in college football history.
Would be a very fun add for the Bengals defense. pic.twitter.com/FAE0ZKuIGa
— Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) March 2, 2023
Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
We are ready for @dawandj79… are you?
Watch @seniorbowl Practice LIVE exclusively on NFL+ https://t.co/iIlrCwYjtm pic.twitter.com/qbU8VTdebt
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 31, 2023
The Ohio State star Jones was dominant in Mobile before suffering a concussion.
Ohio State OT Dawand Jones has Top 30 visits scheduled with the following teams, per source.
• Commanders
• Eagles
• Colts
• Steelers
• Browns
• Bengals
• Seahawks
— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 8, 2023
Dawand Jones👀👀
— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 31, 2023
Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State
Ceb Peachbowl Media Day Kwr 05
The #1 OL in the NFL Draft #OhioState Paris Johnson Jr.
Has Top 30 meetings scheduled with:#Eagles#Bears#Cardinals
Per source.
I am also told Justin Fields and Paris remain close friends and keep in touch regularly. pic.twitter.com/fOsndcLgAv
— Jared Tokarz (@JaredNFLDraft) March 8, 2023
The other half of Ohio State’s dominant bookend of tackles, Johnson is a potential top-10 pick with the versatility to play guard.
Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky
Western Kentucky IDL Brodric Martin has Top 30 visits scheduled with the Chiefs and Eagles, per source.
Big man in the trenches that was a standout at Shrine. pic.twitter.com/Vho1xgEAm8
— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 7, 2023
A colossal nose tackle standing 6’5, 337; Martin logged 62 tackles and four sacks over the last two seasons (26 games) at Western Kentucky after transferring from North Alabama.
Lil 330lb peak-a-boo from @ShrineBowl acceptance Brodric Martin from WKU. Massive 6’4 335lbs with some range! pic.twitter.com/cvu0rEcznL
— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) December 9, 2022
Jalen Carter, Defensive Tackle, Georgia
News Joshua L Jones
Carter played alongside 2022 first-round picks Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt on the defensive line for the national champions Bulldogs in 2021.
Carter was a 2021 second-team All-SEC selection after logging 37 tackles, 8.5 for loss with three sacks, two blocked kicks, and two starts in 15 games.
In 2022, Carter led a Bulldogs defense that allowed the fewest rushing yards per game (77.1), garnering first-team Associated Press All-American and all-conference honors despite missing time during Georgia’s title run with knee and ankle injuries.
Carter finished the season with 32 tackles, seven for loss with three sacks, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles in 13 games and nine starts.
Brian Bresee, DT, Clemson
Bresee had eight sacks in 21 career starts at Clemson.
Julius Brents, Cornerback, Kansas State
One of the premier corners in the class, Kansas State CB Julius Brents has Top 30 visits scheduled with the Eagles, Texans, and Steelers in the coming weeks, per source.
— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 30, 2023
Brents is an All-Big-12 cornerback who started all 27 games in his two years at K-State after transferring from Iowa and had 45 tackles and four interceptions with eight passes defended as a senior.
K-State CB Julius Brents had a really good 1-on-1 period. Demonstrates nice patience at the line and finishes with one of his two picks of the period. pic.twitter.com/7uKLzGuqDM
— Cory Yates (@CoryRAanalytics) January 31, 2023