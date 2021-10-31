Tracking the Eagles 2022 NFL Draft order through Week 8

The Eagles front office is again among the Week 8 winners after several scenarios inched the organization closer to draft royalty.

Prior to the 2021 NFL Draft, the Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts, and the team received a conditional second-round rounder in 2022 that would become a first-round pick if the quarterback takes 75% of the Colts’ regular-season offensive snaps or 70% if they make the playoffs.

Philadelphia also owns the Dolphins 2022 first-round pick after trading back to No. 12 overall.

Tankathon is tracking the draft order for all 32 NFL teams and Philadelphia currently would have 3 picks in the top-15 of the 2022 selection process if the season ended today.

Dolphins pick

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

The 1-7 Dolphins would have the No. 2 overall pick in 2022 if the season concluded today, which would belong to Philadelphia.

Evan Neal (Alabama) or Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU) would fit the bill.

Colts pick

Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

If the season ended today, the 3-5 Colts would have the No. 10 overall pick.

Eagles pick

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni argues with the referees over a penalty that costs the Eagles a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ win on the road over Detroit raised their record to 3-5 and if the season ended today, Howie Roseman would be the No. 9 overall pick.

