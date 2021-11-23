Tracking the Eagles 2022 NFL draft order after Week 11 win over the Saints

The Eagles defeated the Saints in Week 11 to inch closer towards playoff relevance, and as the team starts preparation for a Week 12 matchup against the division-rival Giants, thoughts are starting to shift towards the NFL draft.

Thanks to the trade for Carson Wentz and swapping picks with the Dolphins, Philadelphia stands to have 3 first-round picks in April’s draft.

We’re tracking the 2022 NFL draft, and we’ve provided an updated look at the 2022 selection process after Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Miami completed their Week 10 contest.

Dolphins pick

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

The 4-7 Dolphins would have the No. 8 overall pick in 2022 if the season concluded today, which would belong to Philadelphia.

Colts pick

Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws a pass during second quarter against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

If the season ended today, the 6-5 Colts would have the No. 16 overall pick.

Eagles pick

The Eagles’ road win raised their record to 5-6 and if the season ended today, Howie Roseman would be the No. 11 overall pick.

