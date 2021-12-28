Tracking the Eagles 2022 NFL draft order entering Week 17

The Colts, Dolphins, and Eagles were all victorious in Week 16 and as all three teams look towards the postseason, we’re also focused on the NFL draft.

Thanks to the trade for Carson Wentz and swapping picks with the Dolphins, Philadelphia will have 3 first-round picks in April’s draft.

Thanks to Tankathon, we’re tracking the 2022 NFL draft, and we’ve provided an updated look at the 2022 selection process after Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Miami completed their Week 10 contest.

Dolphins pick

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

What initially was expected to become a top-4 pick after the Dolphins 1-7 start, is now the No. 19 pick after Miami’s 7 straight wins.

Colts pick

Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts are rolling after starting the season 0-3, and if the season ended today, the 9-6 record would get Philadelphia the No. 23 pick.

Eagles pick

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

The Eagles’ home win over the Giants raised their record to 8-7 and if the season ended today, Howie Roseman would have the 20th overall pick.

