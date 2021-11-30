Tracking the Eagles 2022 NFL draft order after Week 12 loss to the Giants

Philadelphia dropped to 5-7 on the season after their embarrassing loss to the Giants on Sunday and the team works to regain some playoff footing, front office thoughts are starting to zoom towards the draft.

Thanks to the trade for Carson Wentz and swapping picks with the Dolphins, Philadelphia stands to have 3 first-round picks in April’s draft.

We’re tracking the 2022 NFL draft, and we’ve provided an updated look at the 2022 selection process after Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Miami completed their Week 10 contest.

Dolphins pick

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

The 5-7 Dolphins would have the No. 9 overall pick in 2022 if the season concluded today, which would belong to Philadelphia.

Colts pick

Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws a pass during second quarter against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

If the season ended today, the 6-6 Colts would have the No. 14 overall pick.

Eagles pick

The Eagles’ road loss dropped their record to 5-7 and if the season ended today, Howie Roseman have the No. 8 overall pick.

