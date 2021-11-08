Tracking the Eagles 2022 NFL draft order after Week 9 loss to the Chargers

The Eagles fell to 3-6 on the season after a frustrating, 27-24 loss to the Chargers at home, their fourth home loss of the season.

We’re tracking the 2022 NFL Draft, and we’ve provided an updated look at the 2022 selection process after Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Miami completed their Week 9 contest.

Dolphins pick

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

The 2-7 Dolphins would have the No. 3 overall pick in 2022 if the season concluded today, which would belong to Philadelphia.

Evan Neal (Alabama) or Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU) would fit the bill.

Colts pick

If the season ended today, the 4-5 Colts would have the No. 14 overall pick.

Eagles pick

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni argues with the referees over a penalty that costs the Eagles a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ home loss dropped their record to 3-6 and if the season ended today, Howie Roseman would be the No. 7 overall pick.

