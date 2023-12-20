Who’s in? Who’s out? Tracking defending HBCU football champs FAMU’s additions, departures

The recruiting season is in full swing.

And Florida A&M is looking to reload for another run at the Southwestern Athletic Conference and HBCU Celebration Bowl.

But, the Rattlers also have to replace players lost to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

So, FAMU head coach Willie Simmons, director of recruiting Devin Rispress, and other Rattler staffers are identifying talent through the transfer portal and high schools to bring to the Highest of Seven Hills as early signing runs from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22.

Here’s who’s in play to join the defending Black College Football National Champions Rattlers for 2024 via commitments or signing their National Letters of Intent and FAMU players who intend to transfer elsewhere before next season.

Let’s start with the newcomers.

Keyon Brown ― Wide Receiver, Garden City Community College

Rickards senior wide receiver Keyon Brown (7) rushes the ball in a game against St. John Paul II on Aug. 25, 2022, at Gene Cox Stadium. The Panthers won, 35-33.

Keyon Brown is the newest ‘RACBOY 2.0.’

The former Rickards star announced his commitment to FAMU on Sept. 27 after a one-year stint at Garden City Community College in Kansas.

Brown, 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, was a four-star prospect and ranked 26th by ESPN for Class of 2022 wide receiver and initially signed to Oklahoma before enrolling at GCCC.

The 2022 All-Big Bend First Team selection caught 18 passes for 337 yards and scored four touchdowns for the GCCC Broncbusters last season.

Montra Edwards Jr. ― Defensive Line, Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Montra Edwards Jr., of Lexington, plays defensive line at Holmes County Central High.

The Rattlers are beefing up the trenches.

Defensive lineman Montra Edwards Jr. announced his commitment to FAMU on Dec. 16, departing from Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

Edwards, 6-foot-2, 290 pounds, also played college football at Missouri and Southern Miss as a three-star prospect.

The Lexington, Mississippi native earned the All-MACCC honors after accumulating 27 tackles (5.5 for loss) and four sacks in 12 games for the CLCC Wolves.

Edwards has two years of eligibility remaining.

Sage Ennis ― Tight End, Clemson

Clemson tight end Sage Ennis (11) catches a ball during warm up before the game with Wake Forest Oct 7, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium.

Sage Ennis is coming home to Tallahassee.

The former Lincoln Trojans three-star prospect and All-Big Bend selection announced last Sunday that he was leaving Clemson for FAMU.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder played in 41 games with the Tigers and tallied six catches for 77 yards. Last season, he had three receptions for 52 yards in 10 games before a season-ending torn ACL.

Ennis has ties to FAMU tight ends coach Casey Warming, as both are Lincoln alums. Additionally, Ennis and Rattlers head coach Simmons are both Clemson graduates.

Darrick McGhee Jr. ― Linebacker, Florida High

Florida State's Darrick D. McGhee Jr. (10) makes the hit on Ponte Vedra's Brian Case (36) on a pass play at the end of the first quarter. The Ponte Vedra High School Sharks hosted Florida State University High School Friday, September 2, 2022.

Florida High linebacker Darrick McGhee Jr. will make about a 15-minute trip to begin his college career.

McGhee announced that he was committed to FAMU last Sunday.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder had a career season with the Seminoles, accruing 122 tackles (nine for loss), two sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery as his team made a run to the 2023 Florida High School Athletic Association 2S Regional Final.

McGhee also helped Florida High reach the 2022 2S State Championship.

Jaylen Neal ― Buford, Defensive Back

FAMU has left a lasting impact on Atlanta after winning the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Rattlers will get defensive back Jaylen Neal from Buford High School near Atlanta.

He announced his commitment on Sept. 23. Neal said he’s signing his letter of intent on Wednesday via the app formerly known as Twitter.

Neal, 6-foot, 180 pounds, starred at cornerback for the Georgia High School Association football powerhouse Buford Wolves and helped them win the 2021 Class 6A State Championship.

FAMU Transfers Out

Florida A&M defensive back Tevin Griffey caught his first career interception during the Rattlers' homecoming football game versus Prairie View A&M. Griffey picked up PVAMU quarterback Trazon Connley and returned it for ten yards as FAMU won 45-7 on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Career stats at FAMU listed.

Wide Receiver Trevonte Davis: Seven receptions for 106 yards, two touchdowns

Wide Receiver Ce'Zaun Enge: No stats available.

Wide Receiver Marquez Phillips: No stats available.

Wide Receiver Chris Sanders II: 20 receivers for 193 yards

Wide Receiver Michael Townsend: No stats available.

Tight End Koby Gross: 12 receptions for 124 yards, and three touchdowns

Defensive Back Tevin Griffey: 24 tackles, one interception, one field goal block

Defensive Back Winsome Frazier: 18 tackles, two forced fumbles, one pass deflection

Defensive Back Rodney Williams: No stats available.

Author's Note: These lists will be updated throughout the day as more information regarding FAMU signees/commitments/transfer out gets released.

