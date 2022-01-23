Tracking the Colts’ interviews for other HC, GM vacancies

The Indianapolis Colts have become a popular target across the league when it comes to teams filling their vacancies at head coach and general manager.

The process has been well underway for a few weeks now with the New York Giants being the only team to have named a new general manager. They went with former Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen.

The Colts have had a few executives interview for vacant general manager roles while a pair of assistant coaches have interviewed for head coach and offensive coordinator vacancies.

Here’s all of the interviews we know so far involving the Colts’ executives and assistant coaches:

Assistant GM Ed Dodds

The Colts’ assistant general manager is one of the more respected executives across the league. He took a general manager interview with the Chicago Bears but ultimately withdrew his name from the candidacy.

Now, the Las Vegas Raiders put in a request on Saturday to interview Dodds for their general manager vacancy following the firing of Mike Mayock.

Director of college scouting Morocco Brown

A key part of the scouting department for the Colts has been Brown, who has certainly grown in popularity over the last two offseasons.

Brown is set to interview for the general manager vacancy in Chicago on Monday after his interview was moved three separate times. Given his history in Chicago and the success he’s had recently, this will be an interesting one to watch.

DC Matt Eberflus

Now, we take a look at the coaches who have taken interviews elsewhere. In the head coach candidacies, Eberflus is leading the charge. He’s considered a finalist for two open jobs right now: the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Eberflus has already interviewed twice with the Jaguars and is set to have his second interview with the Bears next week. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts are preparing for this to be the year that Eberflus moves on.

RBs coach Scottie Montgomery

Montgomery spent only one season with the Colts before getting a look at a promotion. He was a finalist for the offensive coordinator vacancy with the Carolina Panthers but was passed over in favor of Ben McAdoo.

WRs coach Mike Groh

The former Eagles offensive coordinator has spent two seasons as the wide receivers coach for the Colts. Groh also got an interview for the offensive coordinator role with the Panthers.

Timeline

Here’s a quick overview of the interviews the Colts have had this offseason:

Ed Dodds

Jan. 11: Bears request GM interview (link)

Jan. 17: Interviews for Bears GM vacancy (link)

Jan: 19: Withdraws from Bears GM search (link)

Jan. 22: Raiders request GM interview (link)

Morocco Brown

Jan. 10: Bears request GM interview (link)

Jan. 24: Scheduled interview for Bears GM vacancy (link)

Matt Eberflus

Dec. 28: Jaguars request HC interview (link)

Jan. 13: Bears request HC interview (link)

Jan. 15: First HC interview with Jaguars (link)

Jan. 17: First HC interview with Bears (link)

Jan. 20: Second HC interview with Jaguars (link)

Jan. 26: Scheduled second HC interview with Bears (link)

Scottie Montgomery

Jan. 14: First OC interview with Panthers (link)

Jan. 19: Second OC interview with Panthers (link)

Mike Groh

Jan. 12: Interview for Panthers OC vacancy (link)

