Tracking Clemson football’s undrafted free agents after 2023 NFL Draft

Six former Clemson football players were taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, but still more will sign as undrafted free agents now that all the picks have been made.

Wide receiver Joseph Ngata and kicker B.T. Potter attended the NFL combine but weren't selected in the seven-round draft.

They and other former Tigers will look to sign free agent contracts for a chance to earn a roster spot on an NFL team.

Here are the former Clemson football players who have signed as undrafted free agents.

K B.T. Potter

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Potter signed a deal with Pittsburgh after going undrafted. He finished his five-year Clemson career as the owner of multiple program records, including career field goals (73), PATs (234), field goals of 40-plus yards (34), field goals of 50-plus yards (nine) and more.

WR Joseph Ngata

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Ngata signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played in all 14 games for Clemson last season, and he totaled 88 career receptions for 1,287 yards and six touchdowns in 45 career games with the Tigers. Ngata had injury struggles during his Clemson career, however, missing a combined nine games in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

