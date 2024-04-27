Tracking the Chargers’ 2024 undrafted free agent signings

The 2024 NFL draft has wrapped up, and teams will now begin filling their 90-man offseason rosters. After selecting nine players in the draft, the Chargers will now turn their attention to signing undrafted free agents.

While there’s no guarantee that any of this year’s UDFAs will turn into big contributors, Los Angeles has had an excellent track record of finding hidden gems throughout the years.

We’re going to be tracking all of the team’s college free-agent signings here. So please refresh this page because the list of players will be updated every time we learn of a new signing.

Here is a list of the UDFA’s Los Angeles has signed thus far:

Coastal Carolina DE Michael Mason signing with #Chargers per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire