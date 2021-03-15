Tracking the celebratory reaction to the Browns signing John Johnson

Jeff Risdon
·3 min read
It’s not often that everyone agrees on a move, but that seems to be the case with the Cleveland Browns and John Johnson. The Browns agreed to terms with the former Rams safety on Monday during the NFL’s legal tampering period to kick off free agency.

The deal will not be official until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, but barring anything crazy happening, Johnson will be a Cleveland Brown. And that’s an almost universally lauded development.

Here are some of the top reactions from Twitter, kicking off with Browns legend Joe Thomas,

