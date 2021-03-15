Tracking the celebratory reaction to the Browns signing John Johnson

It’s not often that everyone agrees on a move, but that seems to be the case with the Cleveland Browns and John Johnson. The Browns agreed to terms with the former Rams safety on Monday during the NFL’s legal tampering period to kick off free agency.

The deal will not be official until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, but barring anything crazy happening, Johnson will be a Cleveland Brown. And that’s an almost universally lauded development.

Here are some of the top reactions from Twitter, kicking off with Browns legend Joe Thomas,

Additionally, Johnson has been the play caller on the @RamsNFL defense. translation= super smart, great leader…exactly what the young and talented Browns secondary needed to add Bravo to Browns GM Andrew Berry for once again combining a position of need with a top FA https://t.co/icNUR9igdz — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 15, 2021

New Browns S John Johnson is viewed as one of the smartest, instinctive safeties in the league. On top of his physical skill set, he’ll immediately bring leadership, reliability and impact plays. Huge get for Cleveland. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 15, 2021

Browns jump to No. 2 in the 2021 Improvement Index. Projections *love* the John Johnson signing at safety, a position that is undervalued according to our WAR calculationhttps://t.co/NtdR2MMV8M pic.twitter.com/yLWEzGpoz6 — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) March 15, 2021

Baker Mayfield on the John Johnson signing, via IG: pic.twitter.com/V9d8I1oYPL — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) March 15, 2021

One note on John Johnson III that isn't in a contract detail or bottom line ticker…was often the Rams' face and voice in the community. Beloved member of that franchise for years. Made biggest INT in franchise history, too. Great culture addition by Cleveland, on top of ball. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 15, 2021

S John Johnson to the #Browns — Fits as a Quarters safety in CLE — with the ability to spin down as robber/hook defender in sub-packages. Urgent play-style + game speed on tape. Drive top-down on the ball. @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/RMMUT3aoVc — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 15, 2021

Insider reaction on the #Browns signing Johnson:

"John Johnson WAY underpaid, he was worth $18.4M last year and is now getting $11.25M per" — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) March 15, 2021

Browns fans will remember John Johnson III (#43) from the end of Cleveland's 2019 Week 3 game vs. Rams, when Johnson intercepted Mayfield on fourth-and-goal to preserve the 20-13 win for LA. Via @NextGenStats pic.twitter.com/zPkXrQigM0 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) March 15, 2021

Some teams I talked to had John Johnson as the best safety in free agency, before Marcus Williams and Marcus Maye got tagged. Cleveland gets good value here, and Johnson gets strong guarantees, at $24M. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2021