Tracking all of the Bucs’ 2022 roster cuts

Now that the 2022 NFL preseason is officially in the books, all 32 teams will now set about the challenging task of trimming their rosters down from 80 players to 53 before they begin the regular season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already started making moves ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, and we’re tracking them all right here:

Bucs have started making moves to get down to Tuesday's 53-man roster cutdown. Rookie corner Kyler McMichael has been waived. Good shot at returning on practice squad with post-draft guaranteed money. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 29, 2022

Another cut for Bucs, who are waiving undrafted rookie receiver Jerreth Sterns, who caught a touchdown in preseason opener. Led I-A in catches, yards, TDs at Western Kentucky last year, but size works against him more in the NFL. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 29, 2022

Bucs have waived rookie outside linebacker Andre Anthony, their seventh-round pick from LSU. Had two sacks in preseason, and came back healthy after an ACL tear last fall. Could be back on practice squad. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 29, 2022

