Here are all the players the Bears selected in the 2018 NFL Draft

We're looking at the Bears' selections on Day 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft. Stay up to date with them right here.

First round, 8th overall: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

Bears match best available with need in selection of Smith

Second round, 39th overall: James Daniels, C/G, Iowa

Bears keep building around Trubisky with Daniels pick

Second round, 51st overall: Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

Miller bringing "Memphis Grind" to the Bears

Fourth round, 115th overall: Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB, Western Kentucky

Iyiegbuniwe, whose nickname is "Iggy," led the Hilltoppers in 2017 with 116 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss. He was named First Team All-C-USA, ran a 4.6 40-yard dash at the Combine and joins Roquan Smith as the second linebacker to be selected by the Bears. He measured 6-foot-1, 229 pounds at the combine. Bears Insider J.J. Stankevitz believes the Bears could use him inside or outside.

Fifth round, 145th overall: Bilal Nichols, DT, Delaware

Nichols, a 6-foot-4, 306-pound defensive tackle, was First Team All-CAA after finishing with 56 tackles, 5.5 sacks, four pass break-ups and a blocked kick for the Fighting Blue Hens. He also had five sacks as a junior and provides more depth on the defensive line for Vic Fangio.

Sixth round, 181st overall: Kylie Fitts, DE, Utah

A foot injury sidelined him for much of 2016 and he was injury-prone in 2017, but as a sophomore he had 41 tackles and 7 sacks. Coming in at 6-foot-4, 263 pounds, Fitts (if he can stay healthy) will give the Bears help rushing the passer.

Seventh round, 224th overall: Javon Wims, WR, Georgia

Wims led Georgia with 45 receptions, 720 yards and seven touchdowns in his final season with the Bulldogs.