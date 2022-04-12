Tracking Bears’ official pre-draft visits ahead of 2022 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears are allowed to host 30 prospects for official pre-draft visits ahead of the 2022 NFL draft. These don’t include local visits.

Ahead of the draft, the Bears have some glaring needs at wide receiver, offensive line, defensive back and linebacker. Unfortunately for new general manager Ryan Poles, he only has six draft selections to work with. But he’s expressed his confidence in being able to find some promising prospects in the later rounds.

While the Bears don’t have any first-round selections, Poles is doing his due diligence in targeting Day 2 and Day 3 prospects to help build his roster. Chicago has three selections in the top 71.

Here’s an updated tracker of the Bears’ reported pre-draft visits in 2022:

Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

Height: 6-1

Weight: 228

2021 stats: 90 total tackles, 4 tackles-for-loss, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles

Lance Zierlein’s scouting report: “See-ball, get-ball linebacker with an itchy, twitchy trigger and explosive pursuit speed. Asamoah is adequate at reading keys and diagnosing the action with quickness. His pursuit paths to the football are aggressive but they’re lacking in technique to maintain his gap integrity. His playing style is likely to have him around the football more often than not, but consistency in finishing tackles could be an issue for him in the pros. He’s athletic in pass coverage and could stand out on special teams. Asamoah is a 3-4 weakside inside linebacker or a 4-3 Will with the potential to find starting reps down the road.”

The Bears hosted Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah on a Top 30 visit today, per source. Versatile LB that checks a ton boxes at the second level. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 6, 2022

Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland

Height: 6-3

Weight: 250

2021 stats: 52 receptions, 447 yards, 5 touchdowns

Lance Zierlein’s scouting report: “Muscular, short-armed tight end with explosive athletic traits who could make for a challenging projection. Okonkwo has the physical tools to become better as a route runner and blocker, but he’s still very raw in both facets. He’s talented after the catch but his hands are very average and he’s still in the developmental phase, so finding a way to get the ball in his hands could be tough early on. He’s not long enough to be a consistent in-line blocker so a move to H-back, or even fullback, would play to his strengths and give him the best chance to succeed, provided he can improve his move-blocking prowess.”

UMD TE Chigoziem Okonkwo is visiting the Bears pic.twitter.com/PzBo5eivDJ — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 6, 2022

Esezi Otomewo, EDGE, Minnesota

Height: 6-6

Weight: 285

2021 stats: 30 total tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, 3 sacks, 1 safety

Lance Zierlein’s scouting report: “Long-levered defensive end with impressive body composition but limited playmaking production. Otomewo’s lack of range and his two-gapping potential make him best suited for a 4i or 5-technique in a 3-4 front. He is a diligent, team-oriented defender with a focus on executing assignments but could leave a team hungry for more playmaking capability. There is untapped potential still lurking, but Otomewo might be too limited to become more than a rotational end with run-defending upside.”

NFL draft prospect Esezi Otomewo had a top 30 visit yesterday with the Chicago Bears, per sources. Otomewo is a defensive lineman and played college football at the University of Minnesota. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 8, 2022

Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Height: 6-4

Weight: 325

Lance Zierlein’s scouting report: “Guard prospect with NFL-ready frame who plays with an impressive level of consistency as a run blocker. Green moves defenders from Point A to Boint B against their will, using hand technique and road-grading leg drive. He possesses adequate foot quickness to operate in a variety of run schemes, but needs to eliminate his tendency to grab when his opponent is slipping away from the block. He has pop and anchor in pass protection, but lacks recognition and mirror technique needed to be at his best against athletic interior rushers. While green has some areas to improve, his run blocking can be dominant, which gives him a chance to become a good starter very quickly.”

Sources: Texas A&M All-American OL Kenyon Green, who made starts at every single offensive line position except center this past season, is with the #Cowboys today. Also on his schedule: Giants, Eagles, Titans, Texans, Falcons, Bears and Patriots. Busy. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 6, 2022

Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

Height: 6-3

Weight: 182

2021 stats: 62 receptions, 948 yards, 10 touchdowns

Lance Zierlein’s scouting report: “There is a lot to like about Thornton’s game, including his instincts, long speed and ability to create separation on the move. He’s a vertical threat with the speed and poise to win deep and has an excellent feel for maintaining spacing when working against zone coverage. He’s skinny and linear, which is a bad combination in defeating strong press-man corners on the next level. The poise and catch radius will work in his favor, but the success rate on contested catches will be lower than teams like, based upon his history and physical traits. Wideouts with his size profile have struggled mightily to succeed in the league, but Thornton’s speed and talent make him worthy of a shot on Day 3.”

Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton is visiting the #Bears today pic.twitter.com/v6AbJqHj2f — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 11, 2022

Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190

2021 stats: 37 receptions, 695 yards, 6 touchdowns

Lance Zierlein’s scouting report: “Speedy outside target with field-stretching talent who has been beset by injuries in three separate seasons. Nailor is sudden but smooth with his route release and his gliding gait tends to mask his acceleration, allowing him to climb quickly past the coverage. While he can work deep, he has the agility and body control to become a more effective route specialist on all three levels. Nailor is a competitor but has some trouble winning battles against stronger, physical corners. Teams will need to weigh the playmaking speed against the injury background, but Nailor has the talent to become an NFL backup.”

Michigan State WR Jalen Nailor is visiting the #Bears today pic.twitter.com/TKDH9GD3sB — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 11, 2022

LOCAL VISITS

These don’t count against the allotted Top 30 visits.

Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

Height: 6-1

Weight: 200

2021 stats: 57 total tackles, 5 interceptions, 2 pass breakups, 1 sack, 3 fumble recoveries

Lance Zierlein’s scouting report: “Free safety with average size and speed, good athleticism and only one season as a full-time starter at Illinois. Joseph worked for all five of his interceptions in 2021, using both his length and range over the top. He lacks prototypical instincts as a single-high safety but that might be due to a lack of experience. He’s fluid in space but needs to play with better anticipation. Joseph is missing the demeanor and tackle strength for the box and is likely to be viewed as less versatile than some other safeties in the class, but he has potential in single-high and split-safety alignments.”

Illinois S Kerby Joseph is having a local visit with the #Bears today pic.twitter.com/myHlwPOvNL — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 6, 2022

Eric Johnson, DL, Missouri St

Height: 6-4

Weight: 299

2021 stats: 43 total tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Source: Missouri State standout DL Eric Johnson visits Steelers, also has visits with Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers and Saints and has a visit with the Chicago Bears, followed by the Indianapolis Colts followed by the Green Bay Packers, Bengals.https://t.co/pCJ6blM2Dr — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 7, 2022

