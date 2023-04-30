All seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft have come and gone, and while a handful of Auburn football players heard their names called, there are still more than a few hoping to sign as undrafted free agents.

Not getting picked in the draft isn't exactly the plan for NFL hopefuls, but it doesn't have to mean the end of the road, as some quality talent has slipped through the cracks and turned UDFA contracts into big-time professional careers. A few notable names to take this path include Charges tight end Antonio Gates, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison.

Here's every Tiger who went undrafted but signed a deal with a team after the draft concluded. This story will be updated as news becomes available.

Auburn football players with UDFA deals

Eku Leota (Edge): Leota, who spent two seasons at Auburn, is signing with the Carolina Panthers, according to The Charlotte Observer. A three-star recruit in the Class of 2018 out of Asheville High School in North Carolina, Leota originally went to Northwestern and played three seasons with the Wildcats. He logged 66 total tackles and 15.5 sacks over 32 career games.

John Samuel Shenker (Tight end): Shenker is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, the AU football Twitter account announced Saturday evening. He caught 20 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown in 2022.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Tracking Auburn football’s undrafted free agents after 2023 NFL Draft