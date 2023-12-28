Tracking Auburn football opt-outs ahead of Music City Bowl vs. Maryland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Teams across the country deal with players opting out of bowl games yearly, and Auburn football is no different.

The Tigers, though they may not suffer from it as much as other teams, will be without some key contributors against Maryland in the Music City Bowl on Saturday (1 p.m. CT, ABC). It's a challenge to replace those players, but it'll also give coach Hugh Freeze an opportunity to see how some of his young players perform in live action.

Here's a running list of who's playing for Auburn. This will be updated as news is learned.

MUSIC CITY BOWL: Why Auburn football turned down helmet communication versus Maryland

FRESH FACES: Auburn football fans should know these 5 freshmen ahead of Music City Bowl

CB DJ James

The Tigers will have to survive at cornerback without DJ James, who spent two years on the Plains after playing three seasons at Oregon. James finished 2023 with an 83.8 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus. That ranks No. 29 nationally among CBs.

CB Nehemiah Pritchett

In addition to James, fellow starting CB Nehemiah Pritchett has also decided to not play versus the Terrapins. Pritchett was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2019 out of Jackson High School in Alabama, and he made 51 appearances at Auburn.

DL Marcus Harris

After posting a breakout campaign in which he had career-best marks in tackles (40), tackles for loss (11) and sacks (7), fifth-year senior defensive lineman Marcus Harris has opted out of the Music City Bowl. Harris played the last three seasons at Auburn after beginning his collegiate career for two years at Kansas.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football Music City Bowl opt-outs: Who's playing vs. Maryland?