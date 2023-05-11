Tracking the Atlanta Falcons’ 2023 schedule leaks

The Atlanta Falcons loaded up on talent over the offseason in an effort to end a five-year playoff drought. On Thursday night, the NFL will unveil the entire 2023 regular-season schedule.

For those who don’t feel like waiting until then, here’s a list of the games that have already been leaked on Twitter. (NOTE: None of these are official until the NFL’s schedule is released at 8 p.m. ET.)

Week 1: Carolina Panthers

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Falcons will open up the 2023

Season at home vs Bryce Young and Carolina Panthers #NFLSchedule2023 — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) May 10, 2023

Week 2: Green Bay Packers

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Packers' full 2023 schedule (per source): – Five prime time games even without Rodgers – Love's first game as full-time starter will be in Chicago – Thanksgiving in Detroit – Davante Adams vs. Packers for first time on MNF Week 5 – Super Bowl champs at Lambeau on SNF Week 13 pic.twitter.com/lBvES4Wlmf — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2023

Week 4: At Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The #Falcons will take on the Jaguars in London during Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season https://t.co/yb0lmWuCM8 — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) May 10, 2023

Week 18: At New Orleans Saints

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Saints to close out 2023 regular season in Week 18 vs. Falcons https://t.co/ymSttYBqsN — TheSaintsWire (@TheSaintsWire) May 11, 2023

