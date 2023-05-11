Tracking the Atlanta Falcons’ 2023 schedule leaks
The Atlanta Falcons loaded up on talent over the offseason in an effort to end a five-year playoff drought. On Thursday night, the NFL will unveil the entire 2023 regular-season schedule.
For those who don’t feel like waiting until then, here’s a list of the games that have already been leaked on Twitter. (NOTE: None of these are official until the NFL’s schedule is released at 8 p.m. ET.)
Week 1: Carolina Panthers
Falcons will open up the 2023
Season at home vs Bryce Young and Carolina Panthers #NFLSchedule2023
— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) May 10, 2023
Week 2: Green Bay Packers
Packers' full 2023 schedule (per source):
– Five prime time games even without Rodgers
– Love's first game as full-time starter will be in Chicago
– Thanksgiving in Detroit
– Davante Adams vs. Packers for first time on MNF Week 5
– Super Bowl champs at Lambeau on SNF Week 13 pic.twitter.com/lBvES4Wlmf
— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2023
Week 4: At Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)
The #Falcons will take on the Jaguars in London during Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season https://t.co/yb0lmWuCM8
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) May 10, 2023
Week 18: At New Orleans Saints
Report: Saints to close out 2023 regular season in Week 18 vs. Falcons https://t.co/ymSttYBqsN
— TheSaintsWire (@TheSaintsWire) May 11, 2023