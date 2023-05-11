Tracking the Atlanta Falcons’ 2023 schedule leaks

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons loaded up on talent over the offseason in an effort to end a five-year playoff drought. On Thursday night, the NFL will unveil the entire 2023 regular-season schedule.

For those who don’t feel like waiting until then, here’s a list of the games that have already been leaked on Twitter. (NOTE: None of these are official until the NFL’s schedule is released at 8 p.m. ET.)

Week 1: Carolina Panthers

Week 2: Green Bay Packers

Week 4: At Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)

Week 18: At New Orleans Saints

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire