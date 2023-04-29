Tracking Arkansas football's NFL undrafted free agents: The full list of UDFA signings

The 2023 NFL Draft is over, and Arkansas football had two picks.

But a few former Razorbacks will attempt to catch on in the NFL as undrafted free agents. While drafted players typically sign with and have to play for whatever team selects them, undrafted players have the choice of teams that are interested in them. However, this comes at the cost of having much longer odds to make the team when cut day comes around in the fall, especially compared to drafted players.

Despite that tradeoff, being undrafted is not the end of their careers for these players. Nearly every NFL team takes undrafted free agents on its regular season roster or practice squad. Some undrafted players even go on to have longer, more successful careers than their drafted counterparts.

Here's where undrafted Arkansas football players ended up signing after the 2023 NFL Draft:

Arkansas football undrafted free agent signings

Jake Bates, kicker

Bates will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Aaron Wilson. Bates was an All-SEC kickoff specialist in 2022.

