Tracking Alabama football's NFL undrafted free-agent signings: The full list of UDFAs

The 2022 NFL Draft has ended, and Alabama football had seven selections.

But a few Crimson Tide prospects have yet to find a spot at which to compete in the pros. Those Alabama players who weren't drafted will have to go the undrafted free agent route. They have a chance to sign with whatever team also wants them, compared to the draft where a team selects them and the decision is made for them.

Going undrafted is not ideal, but it's not the end of the road. Many have gone undrafted then gone on to have successful NFL careers.

Here's a look at where the undrafted Alabama prospects landed after the draft.

Chris Owens, offensive line

Chris Owens is signing with the Steelers on a UDFA deal, his agent Alex Campbell tells The Tuscaloosa News.

Owens' best shot to stick in the NFL will be at guard or center in the NFL. He will need to count on his preparation and smarts to help him when facing athletes who have more physical gifts than he does. With his high football IQ, he has a chance to be an asset to his new team even when he's not on the field.

Christopher Allen, edge rusher

Allen is headed to Denver on a UDFA deal, his agents Jaymeson Moton and Mike McCartney of VaynerSports, told The Tuscaloosa News.

Allen could be a surprise for many in the NFL if he returns to 2020 form when he led the SEC with 13 tackles for loss. He also had six sacks and two forced fumbles as a member of the All-SEC second team.

Missing most of the 2021 season puts him under the radar, but if he can return to his full health, he could make his new team look smart for adding him after the draft.

LaBryan Ray, defensive line

Ray is signing a UDFA deal with the Patriots, his agency announced.

Until Ray can show he can stay healthy, his ability to be a consistent contributor for a professional football team will be in doubt. He has the pedigree and the talent to potentially develop into something, though. It all comes down to his health.

When he is on the field, he has shown he can contribute and make an impact. The one season in which he played 15 games, 2018, Ray tallied 39 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, two passes defensed and six tackles for loss.

Josh Jobe, cornerback

Jobe is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, his agency announced on Instagram.

Jobe entered the 2021 season as a member of the All-SEC coaches team, but he never matched that hype as he took a step back after 2020. Jobe, however, could still be a solid NFL contributor at the next level if he works hard at developing and stays healthy. He missed the College Football Playoff after he had surgery on a foot injury that had bothered him all season.

Slade Bolden, slot receiver

​​​​​​Bolden tweeted that he’s joining the Baltimore Ravens.

Bolden proved to be a dependable target for Bryce Young as a slot receiver, catching 42 of 57 passes thrown his way for 408 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2021. Where Bolden lacks in physical gifts, he will have to rely on his toughness and craftiness to find openings for quarterbacks to get him the ball and have a chance to stick around in the NFL.

