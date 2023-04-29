Tracking Alabama football's NFL undrafted free-agent signings: The full list of 2023 UDFAs

The 2023 NFL Draft has come to a close, and once again, Alabama football was well-represented with 10 selections.

Not all Crimson Tide players who are draft eligible heard their names called, though. Some remain undrafted, but reaching the NFL is still a possibility.

Those who weren't selected have the opportunity to join teams as undrafted free agents. That gives the players not selected during the seven rounds of the draft to select where they want to play, based on which teams show interest in signing them.

Although the undrafted route is not ideal as compared to being a draft pick in higher rounds, sometimes it's better to go undrafted than be selected late in the seventh round. Going undrafted comes with some freedom to choose based on what the roster is like and what a player sees as the best fit to have a shot at making an NFL roster.

Here's a look at where the undrafted Alabama prospects landed after the draft.

ALABAMA FOOTBALL: Alabama football's Justin Eboigbe details journey back from serious neck injury

ELI GOLD: Eli Gold, voice of Alabama football, shares latest on his cancer

Emil Ekiyor Jr., offensive lineman

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Ekiyor, a three-year starter for the Crimson Tide has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network reported. He's an Indianapolis native who was named to the All-SEC first team this past season. Ekiyor has been with the Crimson Tide since 2018.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football: Where UDFAs are signing after NFL Draft 2023