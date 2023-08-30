Tracking 49ers practice squad additions:

The 49ers on Wednesday lost three players to waiver claims and didn’t make any waiver claims of their own. It was never likely they’d be active in the waiver market, but now we’ll turn our eyes toward their 17-player practice squad.

Teams typically get 16 players, but San Francisco gets on exemption for offensive lineman Alfredo Gutierrez who came to the club via the international pathway program.

It was clear at Tuesday’s cuts which players the team would aim to bring back, and a handful of additions were reported shortly after the 9:00am Pacific Time waiver claim deadline.

Keep up with all the 49ers reported practice squad signings here:

LB Curtis Robinson

Reported via NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco.

DL Marlon Davidson

Reported via the Athletic’s Matt Barrows.

Via Barrows.

FB Jack Colletto

Via Barrows.

OL Leroy Watson

Via Barrows.

