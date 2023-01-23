Tracking 2023’s latest 1st-round projections for the Panthers

*Mock trade with Seattle Seahawks (No. 5)

Two years ago, the Panthers decided to pass on an Ohio State quarterback (Justin Fields). In this draft, they might be trading up for a different Buckeye. Regardless of Carolina’s head coach hire, we know ownership will heavily influence what the team does with this top-10 pick, and it is fair to assume David Tepper is tired of the quarterback carousel of veteran washouts.

With his accuracy and ability to read the field, C.J. Stroud can carve up defenses if given time to operate from the pocket. Although it came in a playoff-semifinal loss to Georgia, Stroud had a career performance in his final college game (348 yards passing, four touchdowns). On that tape, Stroud showed an improved comfort level when he was required to create outside of structure, which will only help him throughout the draft process.