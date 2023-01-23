Tracking 2023’s latest 1st-round projections for the Panthers
With more and more mocks popping up by the week, it’s beginning to look a lot like draft season. So, let’s start rounding up some forecasts.
Here are the latest projections for the Carolina Panthers’ first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
Draft Wire: QB CJ Stroud (Ohio State)
*Mock trade with Seattle Seahawks (No. 5)
Whoever ends up taking this head coaching job will need an upgrade at quarterback, and this scenario gives the Panthers the perfect opportunity to move up the board and get their man. Stroud proved himself worthy with a dominant performance against Georgia to finish his impressive college career, making it well worth a second-round pick this year and additional pick in 2024 to land him.
NFL.com: QB CJ Stroud (Ohio State)
Sam Darnold put together some solid performances for the Panthers late in the season, but I still believe they will look to the draft to find their long-term solution at the position. Stroud is big, strong and accurate. He flashed some creativity and playmaking against Georgia, and that was a pleasant surprise for evaluators.
Pro Football Focus: QB Anthony Richardson (Florida)
Beggars can’t be choosers with three quarterbacks off the board already. The Panthers are certainly going to be the beneficiaries of a deep quarterback class. Richardson offers the kind of tools that can go No. 1 overall, but he will likely fall to this point because he lacks the polish and experience you see from most first-rounders. He earned an 80.1 overall grade in his first season as a starter.
The Athletic: QB CJ Stroud (Ohio State)
*Mock trade with Seattle Seahawks (No. 5)
Two years ago, the Panthers decided to pass on an Ohio State quarterback (Justin Fields). In this draft, they might be trading up for a different Buckeye. Regardless of Carolina’s head coach hire, we know ownership will heavily influence what the team does with this top-10 pick, and it is fair to assume David Tepper is tired of the quarterback carousel of veteran washouts.
With his accuracy and ability to read the field, C.J. Stroud can carve up defenses if given time to operate from the pocket. Although it came in a playoff-semifinal loss to Georgia, Stroud had a career performance in his final college game (348 yards passing, four touchdowns). On that tape, Stroud showed an improved comfort level when he was required to create outside of structure, which will only help him throughout the draft process.
CBS Sports: QB Will Levis (Kentucky)
*Mock trade with Chicago Bears (No. 1)
The Panthers get aggressive to land their quarterback in the draft, and make this selection because they become enamored with Levis’ athleticism and arm strength during the pre-draft process.
Draft Network: QB CJ Stroud (Ohio State)
*Mock draft with Detroit Lions (No. 6)
Carolina has the framework and foundation set to usher in a new quarterback to take over the NFC South. Here, they are aggressive to select the best and most pure passer in C.J. Stroud. Stroud proved versus Georgia that he has the mobility to hurt defenses with his legs and extend plays. Picturing him behind this stout Panthers offensive line and throwing to D.J. Moore is exciting.
