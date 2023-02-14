Tracking 2023’s latest 1st-round projections for the Panthers

It’s likely the Panthers will try to trade up to secure a quarterback, but in this mock draft, general manager Scott Fitterer can hold tight and save his draft capital with Stroud available at No. 9. Re-signing Sam Darnold as a bridge quarterback and drafting Stroud to work with new coach Frank Reich is a smart team-building move. The Ohio State quarterback has awesome accuracy to all levels of the field and showed in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Georgia what he can do as a runner and mover in the pocket.

Stroud’s 85 touchdown passes to 12 interceptions over his college career is impressive, and he finished second in QBR in 2022 (88.9). And although Stroud might need time to adjust to an NFL scheme, he has the passing ability to become the franchise quarterback this team so badly needs.