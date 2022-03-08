2022 NFL Draft Order: Here’s where each team will draft in the first round

Here’s the 2022 NFL Draft order originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It was a wild finish to the NFL regular season, and not just for the teams fighting for a playoff spot.

Teams that had long been eliminated from postseason contention had plenty at stake with positioning at the top of the 2022 NFL Draft on the line. The top pick in the draft essentially changed hands multiple times during some late-game dramatics in Week 18 before the Jacksonville Jaguars secured it for the second straight year.

The Jaguars entered the final day of the regular season needing a loss or a Lions win to get the No. 1 overall pick. Their chances of doing so were put in jeopardy when they jumped out to a big lead in what became a stunning 26-11 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Lions, though, were working on a surprising upset of their own, taking an 11-point lead over a Green Bay Packers team that had already locked up the NFC’s top seed. The Packers then temporarily shook up the top of the draft by coming back to take a late three-point lead on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Josiah Deguara with 4:49 remaining, putting the Lions in position for the No. 1 pick. Detroit responded with a six-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by a 14-yard touchdown run by D’Andre Swift. The Lions went on to win 37-30 and finish the season at 3-13-1, giving the first pick to the 3-14 Jaguars.

This is the sixth time a team has held the top pick in consecutive years, and first since the Cleveland Browns selected Myles Garrett in 2017 and Baker Mayfield in 2018.

The Lions, who lost their first eight games of the season, get the second pick.

The Houston Texans, following a 28-25 loss to the Tennessee Titans to finish 4-13, took the third pick based on the strength of schedule tiebreaker over fellow 4-13 teams, the New York Jets and the New York Giants. The Jets, who lost 27-10 to the Buffalo Bills, will pick fourth. The Giants, after losing 22-7 to Washington, have the fifth pick.

Below is the full draft order for the 18 teams that did not make the playoffs:

How is the NFL draft order determined?

Before getting to the draft order, it’s important to understand how it’s determined. Teams are arranged in reverse order of regular-season records (worst to best), with the first 18 picks being made up of non-playoff teams. The ordering of playoff teams is also based on regular-season records, in addition to how far they advanced in the postseason. Pick Nos. 19-24 are teams eliminated in the wild card round, 25-28 are those eliminated in the divisional round, 29-30 are the conference runner-ups, 31 is the Super Bowl loser and 32 is the champion.

Tiebreakers are first settled by strength of schedule. The team with the easier schedule gets the higher pick. If teams have equal strengths of schedules, then the following criterion is used until the tie is broken:

Divisional or conference tiebreakers

Head-to-head

Best win-loss-tie percentage in common games (minimum of four games)

Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed

Best net points in all games

Best net touchdowns in all games

Coin toss

What is the 2022 NFL Draft order?