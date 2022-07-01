Trackhouse's Justin Marks to make Truck Series return at Mid-Ohio in Niece's No. 41

Niece Motorsports announced Friday that Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks will make his return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this month, driving the organization’s No. 41 Chevrolet at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Marks, 41, will return to the 2.258-mile circuit where he scored his lone NASCAR national-series win during an Xfinity Series race in 2016. The Truck Series will make its debut at Mid-Ohio with the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 on July 9 (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM).

Marks has made 79 NASCAR national-series starts, including 38 in Camping World Trucks. The Mid-Ohio race will mark his first national-series appearance since 2018.

Sponsorship for the Niece Motorsports No. 41 effort comes from Worldwide Express, which also backed Trackhouse’s Ross Chastain in the Cup Series at Sonoma Raceway last month. Marks is in his second year of Cup Series competition as a team owner with Trackhouse, which has netted three victories so far this season.

“I‘m glad I can help support Niece Motorsports and thrilled to be in the Worldwide Express colors,” Marks said in a release provided by the team. “Their Silverados have been fast this year so we are going to Mid-Ohio this weekend with the mindset of not only having fun, but believing we will run well.”

Marks is racing in Trans-Am competition this weekend at Road America, which also hosts the Cup Series and Xfinity Series for a NASCAR doubleheader.

Niece’s No. 41 Chevy has been a part-time entrant in Camping World Truck Series competition this year. Chastain has driven it in five races this season, including a victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. Tyler Carpenter made his series debut in the No. 41 last month at Knoxville Raceway.