Trackhouse Racing Team adds Pitbull as team partner ahead of 2021 debut

Trackhouse Racing Team announced a major addition to its ownership group on Friday, bringing into the fold Armando Perez — best known by his stage name, Pitbull.

Trackhouse Entertainment Group made the news public Friday, which coincides with Pitbull’s 40th birthday. The Grammy Award-winning Latin artist joins team founder and co-owner Justin Marks ahead of Trackhouse’s debut season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Trackhouse 2

Trackhouse Racing Team announced its entry into the 2021 Cup Series on Oct. 7, tapping Daniel Suarez as the driver of the organization’s No. 99 Chevrolet. The news came with Marks promising “a disruptive and courageous vision” for the team’s direction, with the goal of positioning Trackhouse for success in 2022 with the advent of NASCAR’s Next Gen car.

“As soon as I met Justin, (team president) Ty Norris and Daniel, we were on the same page,” Pitbull said in a team release. “They welcomed me aboard, and now we‘re going to show the world NASCAR is not only a sport but it‘s a culture.”

RELATED: High hopes for Suarez in 2021

The addition of Pitbull adds a degree of heft behind the entertainment portion of Trackhouse Entertainment Group’s operations. The performer also known as “Mr. Worldwide” has sold albums by the millions and has built an audience as a brand-building endorser and an activist for social and charitable causes.

The organization said that Marks and Pitbull intend to collaborate on Trackhouse’s philanthropic efforts, which include NASCAR-themed STEM education initiatives within inner-city charter schools.

“From day one of creating Trackhouse Racing, I wanted our team to be a platform for purpose, to transcend the sport and positively impact all races on and off the track,” Marks said. “I am proud that in just a few months we are here announcing a partnership with one of the most influential and recognized artists in the world. Within the first 10 minutes of our first meeting, it was clear Armando and I share a vision and passion for impacting the lives of the underrepresented. We are creating and compelling a movement of positivity and possibility, using the platform and excitement of sports and music.

Story continues

“Through NASCAR and our partnership with Pitbull, we are going to have the attention of a global demographic that is ready to be inspired into action for themselves, their families and their future.”

Trackhouse officials indicated in their news release that Pitbull is scheduled to attend the team’s first race, the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 14 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM). He has some previous exposure with the NASCAR circuit. Pitbull appeared with country music star Blake Shelton last March at Phoenix Raceway as the two paired up for a video shoot in the track’s infield.

I‘ve been a fan of the @NASCAR story since the movie ‘Days of Thunder‘, now I‘m an official co-owner of the @TeamTrackhouse racing team. Thank you Justin Marks, Ty Norris & Daniel Suarez for the great opportunity. This is a great way to celebrate my 40th bday, so Get Ready! Dale! pic.twitter.com/vDA199TE0h — Pitbull (@pitbull) January 15, 2021

Suarez, the 2016 Xfinity Series champ and the lone Mexican-born driver currently in the Cup Series, will be driving for his fourth team in as many seasons as he joins the Trackhouse effort.

MORE: Changes to know for 2021

NASCAR also released a statement regarding Pitbull’s new co-ownership: “NASCAR is excited to welcome international recording star Pitbull into the NASCAR family, as he joins Trackside Racing and an incredibly talented driver in Daniel Suárez. Pitbull is an iconic talent in the music industry and has tremendous passion for NASCAR racing. We look forward to working with him to further engage diverse audiences and introduce new fans to our great sport.”