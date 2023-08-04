Trackhouse Racing signs multi-year extension with Jockey

Trackhouse Racing has agreed to a multi-year extension with Jockey, keeping the apparel company as a primary partner of both Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain.

According to a press release, this deal keeps Jockey on both Trackhouse entries through the 2025 Cup season. The Jockey colors will appear in eight races each season while splitting time between the No. 1 Chevrolet and the No. 99 Chevrolet.

“When we first met with Trackhouse Racing, we were immediately drawn to their energy, passion and desire to succeed,” said Tom Hutchison, VP-Marketing, Jockey. “They wanted to break the mold for how a racing team operated, and engaged with fans, and that vision was contagious — we were in.

"More than that though, our values of family, community, education, and tradition aligned with their brand pillars, on and off the track. We are super excited about growing this partnership.”

The extended deal includes events away from the race track. Trackhouse and Jockey will partner for community work in Wisconsin, North Carolina and Tennessee. Chastain and Suarez will both take part in initiatives focused on families and children in Kenosha, Charlotte, and Nashville.

“We are proud of the work we have done with Jockey both on and off the track,” said Trackhouse founder and owner Justin Marks. “Jockey is synonymous with innovation and quality in their products, but their additional focus on community, family and education aligns perfectly with Trackhouse. Jockey is exactly the type of partner Trackhouse Racing had in mind when we started this venture.”

Jockey first joined Trackhouse Racing for the 2022 Cup season. The apparel brand made its first move into NASCAR with a multi-year deal. Chastain scored runner-up finishes at Atlanta and Dover in two seasons with Jockey on the No. 1 Chevrolet. Suarez delivered a fifth-place finish at Road America last season.

Chastain will also have Jockey as his primary partner during this weekend’s trip to Michigan International Speedway. The company will take over the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet as Chastain makes his return to the Xfinity Series.