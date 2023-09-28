Trackhouse Racing reaches multi-year extension with Kubota Tractor Corporation

Trackhouse Racing has reached an extension with Kubota, keeping the tractor company as a primary partner through the 2025 season.

Kubota will take over a Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet in seven race markets in 2024 – Phoenix Raceway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NEWS: Kubota extends their partnership with The House through 2025! pic.twitter.com/NEAuhKJHGN — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) September 28, 2023

Chastain has featured Kubota as his primary partner during five events this season. His best finish was third at Fontana. He will have Kubota on the No. 1 Chevrolet once again at Homestead, the track where he finished second behind Kyle Larson last season.

As part of the extension, Kubota will continue to donate $10,000 to the Farmer Veteran Coalition every time that Chastain delivers a top-10 finish with the orange and black scheme on his No. 1 Chevrolet.

“One of the awesome things about partnering with Kubota is they’re heavily involved in agriculture and it’s an authentic relationship,” Ross Chastain said in a press release. “I feel at home when I’m meeting with employees and customers who are connected to Kubota and look forward to continuing our relationship.”

Daniel Suarez had Kubota as his primary partner for one event this season. The tractor company was on his No. 99 Chevrolet last weekend at Texas as he finished eighth.

“It’s great to have a brand like Kubota supporting our race team,” Suarez said. “I think their continued partnership says a lot about them and Trackhouse Racing and how to build a successful relationship.”

