NASCAR's Trackhouse Racing announces Pitbull as co-owner of team

Pitbull now has a stake in a NASCAR team.

Trackhouse Racing said Friday that the singer was a co-owner in the team. No details were given about the size of Pitbull’s share of the team or if he would have a significant role for the team. The team did say that he would attend the Daytona 500.

The announcement came on Pitbull’s 40th birthday. The singer said he has been a NASCAR fan since “Days of Thunder” was released in 1990.

I’ve been a fan of the @NASCAR story since the movie ‘Days of Thunder’, now I’m an official co-owner of the @TeamTrackhouse racing team. Thank you Justin Marks, Ty Norris & Daniel Suarez for the great opportunity. This is a great way to celebrate my 40th bday, so Get Ready! Dale! pic.twitter.com/vDA199TE0h — Pitbull (@pitbull) January 15, 2021

Trackhouse Racing is a new Cup Series team formed by former NASCAR driver Justin Marks. Daniel Suarez will drive for the team full-time in 2021 as he moves to his fourth team in four seasons.

“I am proud that in just a few months we are here announcing a partnership with one of the most influential and recognized artists in the world,” Marks said in a statement. “Within the first 10 minutes of our first meeting, it was clear [Pitbull] and I share a vision and passion for impacting the lives of the underrepresented. We are creating and compelling a movement of positivity and possibility, using the platform and excitement of sports and music. Through NASCAR and our partnership with Pitbull, we are going to have the attention of a global demographic that is ready to be inspired into action for themselves, their families and their future.”

Story continues

Trackhouse will run the No. 99 car and has an alliance with Richard Childress Racing.

Pitbull’s entry into NASCAR comes months after Michael Jordan announced his ownership plans. Jordan will be the majority owner of 23XI Racing with Denny Hamlin as the team fields the No. 23 car for Bubba Wallace in 2021.

More from Yahoo Sports: