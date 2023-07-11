Trackhouse Racing announces multi-year partnership with Anheuser-Busch for Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

Trackhouse Racing announced a partnership Tuesday with Anheuser-Busch, which will back the No. 1 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain with its Busch Light brand in the NASCAR Cup Series starting in 2024.

The Anheuser-Busch sponsorship will shift its connection from Stewart-Haas Racing at season’s end. The brewing magnate — a premier partner of NASCAR through its Busch Beer brands — is a longtime sponsor of Kevin Harvick, who plans to retire after the 2023 campaign.

The agreement marks another step in the evolution of Trackhouse, which has grown rapidly since joining the Cup Series in 2021. The Justin Marks-founded organization expanded to two full-time entries last season, adding Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet to the No. 99 Camaro ZL1 driven by Daniel Suárez, and created a third team named Project 91 as a showcase ride for international stars.

“On the farm in Alva, Florida, Busch Light has always been the beer of choice for all of our celebrations, and now that they are right by my side as my sponsor — it’s a dream come true!” Chastain said in a news release. “This sponsorship means so much to me as the brand not only supports NASCAR, but also places value and extends their support to communities that are close to my heart — the humble, hard-working people across the U.S. who enjoy cracking a cold one after an honest day’s work.”

Anheuser-Busch has backed Harvick’s efforts since the start of the 2011 season, first with its Budweiser brand and later with its Busch line of beers. That partnership spanned Harvick’s final years with Richard Childress Racing and continued when he joined SHR in 2014.

Busch also has an active, long-running association with NASCAR, signing on as a premier partner in 2020 to expand the company’s decades-long involvement with the sport. The beermaker has title sponsorship of the Busch Light Pole Award in the Cup Series and the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.

In joining Chastain and Trackhouse, the company has linked up with an up-and-coming driver and team. Chastain has won three times in the last two seasons, including a victory from the Busch Light Pole last month at Nashville Superspeedway. His efforts also netted an appearance in the Championship 4 field last year after his “Hail Melon” move at Martinsville Speedway secured his first-ever title berth.

Trackhouse has prevailed in two of the last three Cup Series races, following up on Chastain’s Nashville triumph with a breakthrough win for Australian V8 Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen in the inaugural Chicago Street Race.

“Ross has already accomplished so much in his career and we‘re so proud that an iconic brand like Busch Light sees his commitment not only to the sport, but to his fans,” said Trackhouse founder Justin Marks. “Being sponsored by the official beer of NASCAR is such an honor and we can‘t wait to see what Ross and Busch Light accomplish together in 2024 and beyond. It has been Trackhouse’s goal from day one to build something special and different. Something that resonates with the fans and partners in NASCAR. For Busch Light to recognize this and commit to the vision is both humbling and inspiring as we continue to write a special chapter in the history of this sport.”