Trackhouse owner Justin Marks: Project 91 to feature 'multiple' drivers in 2023

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks confirmed on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that the team’s Project 91 program will appear in multiple races in 2023 and with multiple drivers.

Kimi Räikkönen, the 2007 Formula One champion and 21-time Grand Prix winner, returns to the No. 91 Chevrolet this week at Circuit of The Americas for his second NASCAR Cup Series appearance. Räikkönen debuted in August 2022 at Watkins Glen International, a race which also served as the debut of Project 91, Marks’ gateway to field elite motorsports competitors outside the stock-car world in a competitive, unchartered entry.

While no details about Trackhouse’s plans have been announced, Marks left no doubt the No. 91 car will appear numerous times in 2023.

“Project 91 will be [at] multiple races this year, and it will be multiple drivers this year,” said Marks, the third-year co-owner of Trackhouse. “I think that beyond COTA, the door is certainly open for Kimi to do more. But I am excited about scaling Project 91. We’re going to have multiple drivers in the seat this year. Those announcements will come soon.”

🎙️ “Project 91 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 be multiple races this year and it 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 be multiple drivers this year.” #NASCAR And could Kimi Raikkonen run additional races for the team? 🤔⬇️ More from @JustinMarksTH later today with @DGodfatherMoody at 5 pm ET → https://t.co/yVP8e2J9jy pic.twitter.com/94W6kQtTuy — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) March 20, 2023

Marks has previously discussed fielding four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Hélio Castroneves in an entry, most notably trying to align a start in the 2023 Daytona 500, but those talks didn’t come to fruition. Marks has also listed Lewis Hamilton, the winningest driver in Formula One history and seven-time champion, as another hopeful target for this campaign.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) features an eclectic group of drivers joining the Cup Series regulars. Jenson Button, the 2009 F1 champion and co-pilot of NASCAR’s Garage 56 entry in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans, will make his NASCAR debut in the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford. Jordan Taylor, an alternate pilot for the Garage 56 car and decorated IMSA racer, also makes his stock-car racing debut in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in place of the injured Chase Elliott.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson also returns in the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet, as does IndyCar racer Conor Daly in the No. 50 Chevrolet for The Money Team Racing.