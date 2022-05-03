Trackhouse honors Earnhardt family with Coca-Cola throwbacks for Darlington

Trackhouse Racing unveiled its retro-styled Nos. 1 and 99 Chevrolets on Tuesday for NASCAR Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway, paying tribute to the Earnhardt family legacy.

RELATED: Buy Darlington tickets | Throwback paint schemes

The organization will field matching Coca-Cola liveries for Ross Chastain (No. 1) and Daniel Suárez (No. 99) in Sunday’s Goodyear 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM), honoring the cars Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. drove in NASCAR’s 1998 exhibition race at Twin Ring Motegi in Japan. That event marked the first time that father and son had raced against each other.

“We wanted to do something that honors the legacy of the sport, recognizes our valued partners at Trackhouse Racing and something that fans can get behind,” Trackhouse owner Justin Marks said in a team release. “We think this is the right combination marrying the history of the Earnhardts who are both Hall of Famers, acknowledging our support from Coke and Chevrolet, plus supporting the fans excitement for Throwback Weekend in Darlington.”

2 NASCAR Hall of Famers, 1 iconic brand. The past and the present collide this weekend in Darlington.@CocaColaRacing | @DaleJr | @Daniel_SuarezG | @RossChastain pic.twitter.com/IIW9XIzyVx — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) May 3, 2022

Flashback to 1998 – a @CocaCola favorite that continues to bring family together. Thanks to @TeamTrackhouse, we'll be celebrating the iconic paint schemes back on the track for #NASCARThrowback. 🔴⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/ShHzHtO9zx — Coca-Cola Racing (@CocaColaRacing) May 3, 2022

Marks also plans to pay tribute to NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee Harry Gant, driving his No. 33 Oldsmobile during pre-race ceremonies. Marks owns the car, which Gant drove to four consecutive Cup Series victories in September 1991. Gant kicked off that historic streak at Darlington Raceway.

MORE: Memories of ‘Mr. September’