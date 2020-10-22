Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods’ Zozo Championship first round, shot by shot

Tiger Woods is back in action.

The 82-time winner on the PGA Tour competes in his first event since missing the cut at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot last month at the Zozo Championship at Sherwood.

Woods looks to defend his 2019 title — victory No. 82 and the one that tied him with Sam Snead for most titles won on Tour — except this year, the event is being played at Sherwood Country Club instead of in Japan due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Woods tees off for his first round at 1:45 p.m. ET from the 10th tee alongside Matthew Wolff and Xander Schauffele.

Keep up with Woods’ first round shot-by-shot below.

Hole 10 – Par 4

With his first shot of the day, the defending champion drives the ball 241 yards in the left-center fairway. From 127 yards out, Woods’ second shot finds the green, but the ball isn’t as close to the hole as he’d like. He’d have to make a 55-footer for birdie here. Tiger’s first putt is pretty accurate considering the elevation on the green. He sets himself up for a 3-foot, 6-inch putt. It’s good.

TIGER ON THE DAY: even par thru 1 (even par overall)

Hole 11 – Par 5

This one didn’t go exactly to plan. Woods’ drive on 11 travels 292 yards to the right of the fairway somewhere under the trees.

