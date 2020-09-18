Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods’ second round at the U.S. Open shot by shot

After a disappointing finish to Thursday’s opening round Tiger Woods is back on the course Friday for the second round of the 120th U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

The last time the U.S. Open was held at Winged Foot in 2006, Woods missed the cut at a major for the first time in his career after a pair of 76s. The 15-time major champion signed for a 3-over 73 on Thursday after playing his final six holes at 4 over.

Woods tees off at 1:27 p.m. ET Friday afternoon alongside PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa and world No. 3 Justin Thomas. Follow along for shot-by-shot updates of his second round.

Hole 10 – Par 3

Woods tees off at 1:27 p.m. ET.