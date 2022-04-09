Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods Saturday at the 2022 Masters with shot-by-shot updates from Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Can’t watch Tiger Woods in his third round on Saturday at the 2022 Masters Tournament? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

The 15-time major champion and five-time winner of the green jacket made his return to competitive golf at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday and signed for an impressive 1-under 71 a little more than a year after his single-car accident that caused severe damage to his right leg, foot and ankle. He followed that effort with a 2-over 74 on Friday to make the cut, something he’s done in every Masters he’s played as a professional.

Follow Woods’ Saturday third round as he tees off at 1 p.m. ET alongside Kevin Kisner.

Hole 1 - Par 4: Tea Olive

Woods tees off at 1 p.m. ET alongside Kevin Kisner.

Pre-round

Tiger has been taking ice baths all week to prepare his body for 72 holes of competition, and that might actually help him stay comfortable in a weird way, seeing as the high for the day is 57 degrees and overcast with winds whipping through the Georgia Pines.

His third-round scoring average as a professional at Augusta National is an impressive 69.57, the lowest of the four rounds. That number in today’s conditions would assumedly be one of the better rounds of the day and a big improvement on his first two rounds. For how in control he was on Thursday, a few holes in the armor appeared yesterday with a right miss in play more often than he’d prefer. Now that could be the wind, it could be his body ailments forcing blocked shots, it could be he just had an off day.

There was never a doubt on whether or not he’d be able to consistently swing a club or roll putts, he’s Tiger Woods. But today will be the biggest test of his strength and stamina. The lights at the theater are flashing, so get to your seats, it’s almost showtime.

