Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods’ opening round at the 120th U.S. Open, shot by shot

Tiger Woods’ quest to catch Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 career major championships continues this week at the 120th U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

The last time the U.S. Open was held at Winged Foot in 2006, Woods missed the cut at a major for the first time in his career after a pair of 76s. The 15-time major champion enters the event after a two-week break following his FedEx Cup exit with a T-51 at the BMW Championship in late August.

Woods tees off at 8:07 a.m. ET Thursday alongside PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa and world No. 3 Justin Thomas. Following his opening round with shot-by-shot analysis below.

