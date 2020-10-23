Tracker: Tiger Woods looks to bounce from opening-round 76 at Zozo Championship

Are you ready for some live, shot-by-shot analysis of the one, the only Tiger Woods? We’ve got you covered.

Tiger Woods returned to action on Thursday, but it wasn’t pretty. He shot 4-over 76, his highest score in 49 trips around Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, near Los Angeles.

The 82-time winner on the PGA Tour is competing at the Zozo Championship at Sherwood in his first event since missing the cut at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot last month.

Woods has his work cut out for him if he plans on defending his 2019 title — his most recent triumph and the one that tied him with Sam Snead for most career victories won on Tour.

Woods tees off for his second round at 2:51 p.m. ET from the 1st tee alongside Matthew Wolff and Xander Schauffele.

Keep up with Woods’ second round shot-by-shot below.

Hole 1 – Par 4

TIGER ON THE DAY: